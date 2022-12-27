WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sean Patrick Lyng, 45, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Sean was born on December 14th, 1977, at Mercy Hospital in Watertown NY, son of Patrick and Judy Lyng. Sean graduated from General Brown High School in 1996. In 1999, he received his associate degree in Culinary Arts from Jefferson Community College. After graduation, he began working at Barkeaters Café in the Salmon Run Mall. Sean was hired at JT construction in 2001. In 2006, his father Patrick Lyng wanted Sean to be his main employee, which eventually led him to take over the family construction business that he renamed SPL construction.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO