wwnytv.com
Paul Lyle Brown, formerly of Antwerp
CLEVELAND, New York (WWNY) - Paul Lyle Brown, formerly of Antwerp, died unexpectedly at home in Cleveland, NY, on December 27, 2022. Born February 13, 1947, in Gouverneur, he was the son of Lyle and Elizabeth “Betty” (Maloy) Brown. He graduated from Indian River High School, Philadelphia, in 1965 and from SUNY Canton. Paul was an engineering lab technician at Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, New York, for 34 years and retired in 2002.
wwnytv.com
Dorothea O. Claflin, 74, of Watertown and formerly of Chaumont
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothea O. Claflin, 74, Watertown, formerly of Chaumont, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Mrs. Claflin is a retired ward clerk at the Van Duyn Nursing Home, Syracuse. She is survived by her daughter Georgianna Claflin; her grandson Tayvon Hunt...
wwnytv.com
Carolyn Cummings Leeson, 83, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Cummings Leeson, 83 years young, died on Christmas Eve in her home after a brief battle with metastatic cancer. She was supported and surrounded by her husband, two daughters and hospice of Jefferson County. She was predeceased by her brother David Moss and parents, Ruth and Paul Moss who adopted her as a baby born in Manhattan, New York.
wwnytv.com
Lambert A. Coffin, 95, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Lambert A. Coffin, 95, passed away at the home of his daughter, Gina on Wednesday December 28, 2022, in Philadelphia, NY. Born on April 22, 1927, in Deerfield, NY, he was the fourth of nine children of Duane and Esty (Grower) Coffin. He spent his childhood growing up in the Utica, NY area.
wwnytv.com
Virginia Mae Monica, 83, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Virginia Mae Monica, 83 of County Route 21 died Wednesday December 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her son and his family. Born September 19, 1939 in Theresa, she was the daughter of the late Henry VanTassel and the late Mabel Savage VanTassel. She...
wwnytv.com
Sean Patrick Lyng, 45
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sean Patrick Lyng, 45, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Sean was born on December 14th, 1977, at Mercy Hospital in Watertown NY, son of Patrick and Judy Lyng. Sean graduated from General Brown High School in 1996. In 1999, he received his associate degree in Culinary Arts from Jefferson Community College. After graduation, he began working at Barkeaters Café in the Salmon Run Mall. Sean was hired at JT construction in 2001. In 2006, his father Patrick Lyng wanted Sean to be his main employee, which eventually led him to take over the family construction business that he renamed SPL construction.
wwnytv.com
John C. Hunt, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Hunt passed away on Saturday, December 24th at his residence. He was 92 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Melba “Ruth” Hawksley, 97, formerly of Eagle Bay
EAGLE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Melba “Ruth” Hawksley, 97, formerly of Eagle Bay, and Fulton, passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Lowville. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Carol and Don Faso of Rochester; Frederick Hawksley...
wwnytv.com
Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of State St., passed away on December 26, 2022 at his home. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
wwnytv.com
Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th at 2 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Beverly J. Wilson, 91, of Winthrop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beverly J. Wilson, 91, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Massena Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop with a funeral service to commence at 2 pm. Burial will be held in the spring at Winthrop Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
Barbara A. Woodside,70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Woodside,70, Creekwood Apartments, pass away December 26, 2022, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at the home of her daughter, Buffy Hart. Barbara was born April 3, 1952, in Watertown, daughter of Clarence and Mary (Davis) Hatch, Sr. She attended local schools. Barbara was a housekeeper for Best Western in Watertown and Candlewood Suites in Evans Mills.
wwnytv.com
Alan J. Romoda, 77, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Alan J. Romoda, 77, of Colton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He is survived by his wife Rachelle, children Alissa (Dennis) Levison of Potsdam, Andrew Romoda of Longmont, CO, and Colin (Kimberly) Romoda of Cary, NC, grandchildren Shayne Elizabeth, Dean Alan, Quinn Danielle, and Clarke Sawyer, and a brother Thomas Romoda of Canton. Alan Joseph Romoda was born in Englewood, NJ, a son of the late Joseph John and Ruth Esther (Whitnall) Romoda.
wwnytv.com
Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Wood battle Road, died peacefully on December 26, 2022, at his home. Born on May 8, 1944, in Phoenix, NY; to the late Hubert & Ada (Clark) Gillespie. A 1962 graduate and athlete of Baldwinsville High School. He went on to take the wrestling championship for the county, pinning his opponent in 11 seconds. Served Proudly in the US Army from 1967-1968 in Danang, Vietnam with honors of merit.
wwnytv.com
Thomas C. Jewett, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Jewett, 79, Eimicke Place, formerly of Theresa died Monday December 26, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown after struggling with multiple sclerosis for over thirty-three years. Born October 2, 1943 in Watertown, he was the son of Donald and Ida Sackett Jewett. Following...
wwnytv.com
Joel Washburn, 54, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joel Washburn, 54, passed away on Sunday at his home. There are no funeral services and burial will be private in Hailesboro Cemetery. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
wwnytv.com
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is preparing to shorten its hours in the new year and efforts are in the works to provide warm meals and other services. But, those staying there aren’t happy. The shelter opened on the heels of a November storm....
wwnytv.com
Popular volleyball tourney raises money to battle cancer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It‘s a volleyball tournament that’s looked forward to every year. Watertown High School is the host for the yearly matchup of talented teams. It’s the annual Watertown Pink-Out Tournament, the holiday volleyball get-together that raises money for a great cause. An eclectic...
