Florida State

Florida man spends $50 on scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a $50 scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced that Cesar Marquez, 55, of Dania Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Officials said Marquez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The lottery said Marquez bought the winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 90 Northwest 167th Street in Miami. The 7-Eleven will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the lottery, the $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game also has the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

