Florida man spends $50 on scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a $50 scratch-off ticket.
The Florida Lottery announced that Cesar Marquez, 55, of Dania Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Officials said Marquez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
- Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M; $1M ticket sold in Florida
- Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot
- Manatee County woman wins top prize from scratch-off ticket
- Florida man spends $50 on scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million
The lottery said Marquez bought the winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 90 Northwest 167th Street in Miami. The 7-Eleven will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
According to the lottery, the $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game also has the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 11