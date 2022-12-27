Read full article on original website
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware inspired by change
News Release Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware’s Tribal Council would like to congratulate Robin R. Christiansen on his election victory as Principal Chief. He was unanimously voted into office by tribal citizens on November 17, 2020. Christiansen succeeds former ...
Delaware to close new applications for rental assistance program Jan. 2
(The Center Square) – Citing an "overwhelming demand for assistance," the Delaware agency overseeing the state’s pandemic-related rental assistance program announced recently it will cut off new applications in the new year. For several years, the Delaware State Housing Authority, a governing function first established in 1968, has been disbursing assistance payments to renters and landlords impacted from COVID-19. While the incremental payouts will continue into the foreseeable future, the...
Cape Gazette
Connecting vulnerable Delawareans to food, education, opportunity
One in ten of our neighbors across Delaware is food insecure: they lack consistent access to the nutrition they need to live healthy and active lives. At the same time, one in four Delawareans lacks the home internet connectivity they need for educational opportunity and economic mobility. These challenges are...
State of Delaware seeking to fill hundreds of open jobs
Some positions offer sign-on and referral bonuses.
2022 Rewind: History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race
This story was originally published in October 2022 A suburban New Castle County race for state House is turning into one of most hotly-contested battles of this year’s general election. Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Ramone, who has been in office since 2009, faces Democrat Dr. Frank Burns for the South Pike Creek seat — one of the last held by Republicans in the ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules
Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
2022 Rewind: State to unveil new math program to combat low scores
This story was originally published in October, 2022. Delaware will announce a new statewide math plan in December to counter COVID learning loss and boost the state’s horrific test scores, which are among the worst in the nation. The state has been working on the plan since January but is not yet prepared to release details because the plan hasn’t ... Read More
School districts to receive at least $500k for solar panels
Delaware’s 19 public school districts will receive at least $500,000 each to install solar panels to reduce energy consumption for certain school buildings. Energize Delaware, an energy conservation group, has launched the grant program to encourage First State district schools to reduce their energy costs. “School districts use a lot of energy and the savings will lower their expenses for ... Read More
WMDT.com
Grocery Tax in Virginia to end January first 2023
VIRGINIA- Virginia is the latest state, set to ditch its Grocery tax starting January first. Consumers in the state currently pay 2.5 percent on milk, bread, and other grocery staples, but that all will change on the first day of the new year. The 1.5 percent state tax is going...
WMDT.com
Gov. Hogan announces $10M public safety grant
SALISBURY, MD- Governor Hogan Thursday, announced a new 10 million dollar grant across Maryland aimed at keeping communities safe. The City of Cambridge is being awarded a $100,000 Business District & Neighborhood Safety grant for beautification, clean-ups, and community engagement for the Pine Street district. In Snow Hill, a $79,000...
delawarepublic.org
The State of Delaware is redoubling efforts to boost its workforce
While over 21,000 Delawareans are unemployed, there are approximately 36,000 job openings to be filled, and state jobs represent a significant amount of that number. During the summer, the state embarked on a $225,000 media campaign to get the word out that it's hiring. And Delaware Department of Human Resources...
2022 Rewind: Meet Delaware’s Teacher of the Year
This story was originally published in May 2022. Jahsha Tabron’s passion for English and literature exploded after reading Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and “Macbeth” in her 11th grade honors English class in the Bronx. Thirty years later, Tabron – who is Delaware’s Teacher of the Year for 2022 – leads her own English class at Brandywine High School. Tabron, whose lively and ... Read More
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WDEL 1150AM
Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar | Delaware State Police
Delaware State Police (DSP) are looking for some extra hands... in the sky. DSP is now trying to increase the number of female pilots in their helicopters in the coming years by holding a seven week seminar for possible future pilots. Carol Parton says that she was inspired to become...
WMDT.com
2022 marks tough year for Delmarva farmers, as costs further strain profit margins
SALISBURY, Md- With 2022 winding down, farmers in Delmarva say the year was one that was filled with challenges. Farmer Virgil Shockley tells 47ABC that while costs didn’t jump as high as last year, they are still way up from just two years ago. “You can’t run a farm...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
2022 Rewind: Carney vetoes medical marijuana gun bill
This story was originally published in October 2022 Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have allowed medical marijuana patients to possess firearms without fear of prosecution by the state. It’s illegal under federal law for medical marijuana patients to purchase or own firearms. That wouldn’t have changed under House Bill 276, but patients who are not ... Read More
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices roar past $3 a gallon
The days of $3 a gallon gas were short-lived at many Delaware stations. According to AAA, the price at the pump jumped nearly 11 cents a gallon on Wednesday to $3.05 a gallon. The run-up came despite no major change in crude oil prices. ,. Delaware’s gas price was still...
