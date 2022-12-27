ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Town Square LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
The Center Square

Delaware to close new applications for rental assistance program Jan. 2

(The Center Square) – Citing an "overwhelming demand for assistance," the Delaware agency overseeing the state’s pandemic-related rental assistance program announced recently it will cut off new applications in the new year. For several years, the Delaware State Housing Authority, a governing function first established in 1968, has been disbursing assistance payments to renters and landlords impacted from COVID-19. While the incremental payouts will continue into the foreseeable future, the...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Connecting vulnerable Delawareans to food, education, opportunity

One in ten of our neighbors across Delaware is food insecure: they lack consistent access to the nutrition they need to live healthy and active lives. At the same time, one in four Delawareans lacks the home internet connectivity they need for educational opportunity and economic mobility. These challenges are...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

2022 Rewind: History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race

This story was originally published in October 2022 A suburban New Castle County race for state House is turning into one of most hotly-contested battles of this year’s general election. Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Ramone, who has been in office since 2009, faces Democrat Dr. Frank Burns for the South Pike Creek seat — one of the last held by Republicans in the ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules

Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

School districts to receive at least $500k for solar panels

Delaware’s 19 public school districts will receive at least $500,000 each to install solar panels to reduce energy consumption for certain school buildings.  Energize Delaware, an energy conservation group, has launched the grant program to encourage First State district schools to reduce their energy costs. “School districts use a lot of energy and the savings will lower their expenses for ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Grocery Tax in Virginia to end January first 2023

VIRGINIA- Virginia is the latest state, set to ditch its Grocery tax starting January first. Consumers in the state currently pay 2.5 percent on milk, bread, and other grocery staples, but that all will change on the first day of the new year. The 1.5 percent state tax is going...
VIRGINIA STATE
WMDT.com

Gov. Hogan announces $10M public safety grant

SALISBURY, MD- Governor Hogan Thursday, announced a new 10 million dollar grant across Maryland aimed at keeping communities safe. The City of Cambridge is being awarded a $100,000 Business District & Neighborhood Safety grant for beautification, clean-ups, and community engagement for the Pine Street district. In Snow Hill, a $79,000...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
delawarepublic.org

The State of Delaware is redoubling efforts to boost its workforce

While over 21,000 Delawareans are unemployed, there are approximately 36,000 job openings to be filled, and state jobs represent a significant amount of that number. During the summer, the state embarked on a $225,000 media campaign to get the word out that it's hiring. And Delaware Department of Human Resources...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

2022 Rewind: Meet Delaware’s Teacher of the Year

This story was originally published in May 2022. Jahsha Tabron’s passion for English and literature exploded after reading Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and “Macbeth” in her 11th grade honors English class in the Bronx.  Thirty years later, Tabron – who is Delaware’s Teacher of the Year for 2022 – leads her own English class at Brandywine High School. Tabron, whose lively and ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

2022 Rewind: Carney vetoes medical marijuana gun bill

This story was originally published in October 2022 Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have allowed medical marijuana patients to possess firearms without fear of prosecution by the state. It’s illegal under federal law for medical marijuana patients to purchase or own firearms. That wouldn’t have changed under House Bill 276, but patients who are not ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas prices roar past $3 a gallon

The days of $3 a gallon gas were short-lived at many Delaware stations. According to AAA, the price at the pump jumped nearly 11 cents a gallon on Wednesday to $3.05 a gallon. The run-up came despite no major change in crude oil prices. ,. Delaware’s gas price was still...
DELAWARE STATE

