DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hi to Bruiser! Bruiser came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Bruiser was found playing with a little dog in someone’s barnyard. Bruiser is believed to be a one-year-old intact male Husky/Shepherd mix. It appears Bruiser has not been socialized very well and doesn’t understand how big he is. Bruiser is looking for someone who will have patience to teach him manners and how to become a well-behaved doggy! Bruiser weighed in at 80 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO