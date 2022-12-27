ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Kimmy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means it's time for the Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton!. Ashley Schmitt with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us over Zoom to introduce Kimmy!. Kimmy is about 3 years old and...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dogs at local animal shelter enjoy holiday meal together

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Dogs at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) were able to enjoy a holiday meal thanks to donations from Bahati & Frey's Place. Close to 100 dogs being cared for at Montgomery County ARC gathered for a holiday meal together at 4 p.m. on Friday, according to a media release from Montgomery County Business Services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Santa brings belated 'holiday meal' to ARC shelter dogs

Santa was a little late, but the jolly old elf didn't overlook the several dozen shelter dogs at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. ExplorePHOTOS: Santa brings belated 'holiday meal' to Montgomery County shelter dogs. Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Mike and Maria Ochs of Bahati and Frey's Place...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. "Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers' wallets – will not be overlooked," Yost said. "Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it."
DAYTON, OH
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

Fire crews extinguish fire at restaurant in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to a local restaurant in northern Montgomery County overnight. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fire broke out in the 300 block of North Dixie Drive in Vandalia at Oscars Bar and Grill. Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
VANDALIA, OH
Daily Standard

Car loses control, plows into houses

CELINA -An out-of-control midsize SUV struck and heavily damaged two homes on West Logan Street following a two-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon. No one inside the homes was injured but the driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to a hospital for possible injuries, Celina Police Chief Tom Wale said.
CELINA, OH
WDTN

Power returns after over 10K affected by outages in Kettering, Oakwood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People across a portion of Montgomery County reported power outages to AES Thursday night. According to AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel, around 10,500 people were in the dark this evening around 5:30 p.m. when the outage first occurred. Kabel said AES Ohio crews were working to get […]
KETTERING, OH
Daily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week's "Adoptable Pet" features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hi to Bruiser! Bruiser came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Bruiser was found playing with a little dog in someone's barnyard. Bruiser is believed to be a one-year-old intact male Husky/Shepherd mix. It appears Bruiser has not been socialized very well and doesn't understand how big he is. Bruiser is looking for someone who will have patience to teach him manners and how to become a well-behaved doggy! Bruiser weighed in at 80 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar's Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH

