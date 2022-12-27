Read full article on original website
Paul Lyle Brown, formerly of Antwerp
CLEVELAND, New York (WWNY) - Paul Lyle Brown, formerly of Antwerp, died unexpectedly at home in Cleveland, NY, on December 27, 2022. Born February 13, 1947, in Gouverneur, he was the son of Lyle and Elizabeth “Betty” (Maloy) Brown. He graduated from Indian River High School, Philadelphia, in 1965 and from SUNY Canton. Paul was an engineering lab technician at Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, New York, for 34 years and retired in 2002.
Dorothea O. Claflin, 74, of Watertown and formerly of Chaumont
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothea O. Claflin, 74, Watertown, formerly of Chaumont, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Mrs. Claflin is a retired ward clerk at the Van Duyn Nursing Home, Syracuse. She is survived by her daughter Georgianna Claflin; her grandson Tayvon Hunt...
Beverly J. Wilson, 91, of Winthrop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beverly J. Wilson, 91, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Massena Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop with a funeral service to commence at 2 pm. Burial will be held in the spring at Winthrop Cemetery.
Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th at 2 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Lambert A. Coffin, 95, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Lambert A. Coffin, 95, passed away at the home of his daughter, Gina on Wednesday December 28, 2022, in Philadelphia, NY. Born on April 22, 1927, in Deerfield, NY, he was the fourth of nine children of Duane and Esty (Grower) Coffin. He spent his childhood growing up in the Utica, NY area.
Melba “Ruth” Hawksley, 97, formerly of Eagle Bay
EAGLE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Melba “Ruth” Hawksley, 97, formerly of Eagle Bay, and Fulton, passed away Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Lowville. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Carol and Don Faso of Rochester; Frederick Hawksley...
Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A graveside service in Morley Cemetery will be announced in the spring. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements. Born August...
Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of State St., passed away on December 26, 2022 at his home. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
Carolyn Cummings Leeson, 83, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Cummings Leeson, 83 years young, died on Christmas Eve in her home after a brief battle with metastatic cancer. She was supported and surrounded by her husband, two daughters and hospice of Jefferson County. She was predeceased by her brother David Moss and parents, Ruth and Paul Moss who adopted her as a baby born in Manhattan, New York.
Diane Frances Perretta, 54, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Diane Frances Perretta, age 54, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Visitation will be held from 8:00AM until 9:30AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg. Diane passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home. Diane is survived by her daughters, Kirsten Skelly and her wife, Nicole Skelly of Tupper Lake, NY, and Kara Willard and her fiancé, Chad TenEyck, of Ogdensburg, NY, Markie White and her husband, Seadon, of Ogdensburg, NY, Tanyon Perretta of Ogdensburg, NY; her step children, Jessica Perretta of Watertown, NY, Katelyn Perretta of Elmira, NY; and Kelley Davalos of Washington D.C.; grandchildren, Wyatt, Athena, Payton, Rylee, Bryer and Astoria; her siblings, Barbara Baker of Ogdensburg, NY, David Skelly of Ogdensburg, NY, Daniel Skelly of Ogdensburg, NY, Becky Wassus and her husband, Mike, of Nicholville, NY, Mary Rose of Ogdensburg, NY, Kathy Eibert and her companion, Bruce Madison of Queensbury, NY, Donald J. Skelly and his wife, Nancy, of Florida, Janet Skelly of Ogdensburg, NY, Jeanne Skelly and he companion, Mike Lewis of Ogdensburg, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Diane is predeceased by her son, Zachary Perretta, in infancy. Diane was born on November 11, 1968, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Charles Joseph and Marie (LaComb) Skelly. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Diane was primarily a homemaker most of her life, she also worked for a time as a lunch monitor at John F. Kennedy School in Ogdensburg and for MILC as a home healthcare aide at the beginning of the year. Diane enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, going for walks, playing Bingo, cooking, watching horror films, taking care of her plants and gardening.
Alan J. Romoda, 77, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Alan J. Romoda, 77, of Colton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He is survived by his wife Rachelle, children Alissa (Dennis) Levison of Potsdam, Andrew Romoda of Longmont, CO, and Colin (Kimberly) Romoda of Cary, NC, grandchildren Shayne Elizabeth, Dean Alan, Quinn Danielle, and Clarke Sawyer, and a brother Thomas Romoda of Canton. Alan Joseph Romoda was born in Englewood, NJ, a son of the late Joseph John and Ruth Esther (Whitnall) Romoda.
Barbara A. Woodside,70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Woodside,70, Creekwood Apartments, pass away December 26, 2022, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at the home of her daughter, Buffy Hart. Barbara was born April 3, 1952, in Watertown, daughter of Clarence and Mary (Davis) Hatch, Sr. She attended local schools. Barbara was a housekeeper for Best Western in Watertown and Candlewood Suites in Evans Mills.
Virginia Mae Monica, 83, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Virginia Mae Monica, 83 of County Route 21 died Wednesday December 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her son and his family. Born September 19, 1939 in Theresa, she was the daughter of the late Henry VanTassel and the late Mabel Savage VanTassel. She...
Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Thomas C. Jewett, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Jewett, 79, Eimicke Place, formerly of Theresa died Monday December 26, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown after struggling with multiple sclerosis for over thirty-three years. Born October 2, 1943 in Watertown, he was the son of Donald and Ida Sackett Jewett. Following...
Michelle M. Ingleston – December 22, 2022 Featured
Michelle M. Ingleston, 61, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 22, 2022, at her home. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of Charlotte Haynes Cahill of Scriba and the late Robert Cahill and had attended Oswego schools. She was a cook at the Cabaret for many years.
Joel Washburn, 54, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joel Washburn, 54, passed away on Sunday at his home. There are no funeral services and burial will be private in Hailesboro Cemetery. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Donegal Beard Competition set to begin with shaving this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This will be Guy Forbes’ 11th Donegal Beard Competition. He and competition organizer Connie Johnston talked about the event, which hasn’t been held since Forbes won the Silver Donie for his white beard in 2020. Watch the video above for their interview on...
Popular volleyball tourney raises money to battle cancer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It‘s a volleyball tournament that’s looked forward to every year. Watertown High School is the host for the yearly matchup of talented teams. It’s the annual Watertown Pink-Out Tournament, the holiday volleyball get-together that raises money for a great cause. An eclectic...
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
