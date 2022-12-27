ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Hate Is Palpable': Politico Writer Ripped To Shreds After Grouping 'Narcissist' Meghan Markle With Kanye West, Elon Musk & Donald Trump

By Whitney Vasquez
 4 days ago
The writer behind the explosive Politico Magazine article who called out "narcissists" like Kanye West , Elon Musk , Donald Trump , and embattled FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is catching major backlash after lumping Meghan Markle into the same category, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The opinion piece, titled “ 2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of Narcissists, ” was written by editor Joanna Weiss. She made the claim that Meghan and Prince Harry's egos are on the same level as some of the most controversial figures in the present day, including criminals and antisemites.

“My natural sympathy for the couple started turning to irritation, and it occurred to me that ego has its limits,” Weiss wrote about watching the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's namesake Netflix docuseries, Harry And Meghan .

“And it struck me that the overreach that led to the Sussexes’ critically panned mega-series is the same impulse that turned Elon Musk into a terror on Twitter, that prompted Ye to up the ante of outrageous behavior until he crossed the line into blatant antisemitism, that sent Bankman-Fried from the top of the world to a Bahamian jail,” the writer continued.

Readers aren't happy with the parallel and are demanding Weiss and Politico apologize for the alleged error.

"Placing Meghan Markle at the center of criminals and antisemites is not an accident. The hate for Meghan is palpable. A woman of color protecting her family and defending herself isn't narcissism; it's survival. @JoannaWeiss & @POLITICOMag should apologize for this garbage take," one person wrote.

"An interracial couple details how stress of media abuse contributed to a miscarriage. Here comes @JoannaWeiss and @politico to pile on to malign them ESPECIALLY the biracial wife with bull---- clinical diagnosis. In what world is this ethical journalism," questioned another, tagging Politico's executive editor Dafna Linzer.

Readers continued to pile on Weiss, with many of them accusing her of launching a racist-fulled attack on Meghan.

"@JoannaWeiss has peddled her groundless hatred of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to any media platform that will have her — from CNN to The Atlantic and, now, Politico. But what’s especially dangerous, heinous about the Weiss’ latest attack is that it validates the wicked, racist, and misogynistic framing of Meghan as a narcissist for speaking up in self-defense while accusing her of an equally weighted sin as that of the thieves, Hitler sympathizing antisemites, raging racists, & seditious insurrectionists in her list."

While many are up in arms over Meghan making the list, they don't have the same reaction to West, Musk, Trump, or Bankman-Fried being called out following a long year riddled with controversy for each of the billionaires — minus Hilter-loving Kanye, who lost a few zeros after saying he wanted to do "death con 3" on Jewish people.

