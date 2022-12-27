Read full article on original website
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
wwnytv.com
Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is preparing to shorten its hours in the new year and efforts are in the works to provide warm meals and other services. But, those staying there aren’t happy. The shelter opened on the heels of a November storm....
wwnytv.com
Clayton, Depauville fire departments merge
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Better response times, more volunteers, and consolidated training. They’re all benefits that two Jefferson County fire departments hope to see as they merge into one department. “Clayton and Depauville fire are out of service and the Town of Clayton Fire Department is...
informnny.com
Jefferson County emergency homeless shelter to begin closing at night
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The emergency homeless shelter in Watertown will cut down its hours after the start of the new year, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. On January 4, 2022, the 24-hour shelter, located at 137 Main Avenue in the City...
wwnytv.com
Four people flee burning home in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people, including two children, escaped their burning home with only the clothes on their backs early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown. When city firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the first and...
wwnytv.com
Walking challenge returns after 3-year absence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is encouraging residents to keep it moving. It’s a walking challenge that’s returning for the first time since 2020. Headed into the new year, Jefferson County is pushing for people to be more active. Public Health Educator Lisa Lagos says they’re...
wwnytv.com
Albert W. Davis, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Albert W. Davis, of Main Street, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
wwnytv.com
United Helpers’ new business will renovate old adult home
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - From nursing home care to hammers and hard hats, a local nonprofit is getting into the construction business as a way to find the revenue it needs. United Helpers is known for assisted living and senior care, but the not-for-profit organization is taking...
wwnytv.com
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving
Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers assist emergency personnel following winter storm in St. Lawrence County
Erie, Genesee, St. Lawrence, and Sullivan Counties. On Dec. 24-27, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted County emergency personnel during a massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded motorists. In addition to rescuing people from their cars, Rangers helped deliver cots to a warming center at the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department.
wwnytv.com
Glow and Skate draws community together in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Kids in Massena spent the afternoon Friday cutting up the ice. That’s what organizers hoped for at the Massena Arena and members of the community did not disappoint. Kids from across the Massena community came to the arena to enjoy the fun for Friday’s...
wwnytv.com
Storm leaves waterfront homes encased in ice
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Blizzard of ‘22 didn’t just leave feet of snow. In communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, it left something else behind. Some waterfront homes have turned into ice castles. The blizzard came ashore with 60-mile-per-hour winds and tall waves.
wwnytv.com
A break from snow for Jefferson & Lewis counties
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s calmer today than it’s been during the last several days of blizzard conditions and lake effect snow. Snow is expected in St. Lawrence County for the morning and early afternoon, but it will be light and won’t amount to much. It...
wwnytv.com
4 receive minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Watertown Thursday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in front of the Stewart’s Shop on the corner of North Massey and Coffeen streets. Both vehicles were damaged. Police say one of...
wwnytv.com
Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of State St., passed away on December 26, 2022 at his home. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
wwnytv.com
Dorothea O. Claflin, 74, of Watertown and formerly of Chaumont
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothea O. Claflin, 74, Watertown, formerly of Chaumont, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Mrs. Claflin is a retired ward clerk at the Van Duyn Nursing Home, Syracuse. She is survived by her daughter Georgianna Claflin; her grandson Tayvon Hunt...
wwnytv.com
Beverly J. Wilson, 91, of Winthrop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beverly J. Wilson, 91, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Massena Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop with a funeral service to commence at 2 pm. Burial will be held in the spring at Winthrop Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
Eliagene E. LaPointe, 85, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Eliagene E. LaPointe, 85, a longtime resident of County Route 46, unexpectedly passed away early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at the Pacifica Senior Living Rancho Penasquitos in California. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete...
wwnytv.com
Irma E. Geng, 101, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Irma E. Geng, 101, Watertown, widow of Michael Geng, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Home where she has resided for 2 years. The funeral mass will be 10 am Monday, January 2nd, 2023, at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St.,...
