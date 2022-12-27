Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
The Nebraska City News Press
Law enforcement assists hundreds of motorists stranded during storm
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during the Dec. 21 and 22 winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, Dec. 22, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. In many cases, troopers have used their patrol vehicles to transport stranded motorists to safety and out of the cold. Most of those situations have been along Interstate 80 or other highly traveled roadways.
KETV.com
Overturned gravel truck blocks traffic Friday on Interstate 680 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — An overturned gravel truck caused delays on Interstate 680 in Omaha on Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a semitruck rolled over and lost a load of gravel, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The two right lanes of Interstate 680 northbound were closed due to...
KSNB Local4
AAA: Make “Move Over for Me” Your New Year’s Resolution for 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - Most people make New Year’s resolutions to lose weight, exercise more, or stop a bad habit. AAA hopes Nebraskans will make it their resolution to improve road safety by moving over for vehicles that are stopped on the shoulder of the road. On average,...
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
KSNB Local4
DEA Omaha reports 4.7 million fentanyl doses seized in 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The DEA’s Omaha division reported that it had seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl throughout all of 2022, an increase over last year. According to a Thursday news release, the seized doses were in both pill and powder form, contributing to a national total of more than 379 million potentially deadly doses seized by the DEA during the year — “enough to kill every American.”
klkntv.com
Inmate serving time for manslaughter dies in Nebraska prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 69-year-old inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, officials said. The cause of George Smith’s death has not yet been determined, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was convicted of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit...
News Channel Nebraska
Thousands in surveying equipment stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area said that surveying equipment was stolen from an Olsson Engineering employee's vehicle sometime within a six day time period. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched on a larceny call to an address near 70th St. and X St. for items that were stolen from a vehicle.
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
KSNB Local4
Janssen Auto Group offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you find you’ve had a bit too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, Janssen Auto Group may be able to help. For the 13th year, Janssen Auto Group is offering anyone in need of a ride home at no cost to them.
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle region under storm watch Sunday through Monday
SIDNEY -- The Panhandle region of Nebraska is again under a winter storm watch. The National Weather Service advises heavy snow is possible with accumulations of six to 12 inches expected. Areas impacted are portions of Panhandle Nebraska including the cities of Chadron, Chadron State Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering,...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
iheart.com
Nebraska Gas Tax Hike To Ring In New Year
Nebraskans will see an increase in gas prices to start 2023. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the state's gas tax is set to go up 17 percent in January. The 4.2 cent increase will put the tax at 29 cents a gallon. N-D-O-T says the tax rates are adjusted...
1011now.com
The City of Lincoln’s progress turning wastewater into fuel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It isn’t the most glamourous job, but it’s one powering engines by taking one type of gas, and converting it to another. Crews at the City of Lincoln wastewater plant are taking methane from wastewater, and turning it into fuel for city buses and beyond.
KETV.com
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
UPDATE: OPD says no gunshot evidence in 153rd and Jackson incident Thursday
Authorities confirmed that one victim was transported to Began Mercy in critical condition after a shooting near 153rd Circle and Jackson Street.
KSNB Local4
Amber Alert for California boy canceled
(Gray News) - Authorities in California canceled an Amber Alert Friday. Police had issued the alert Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed abducted. The California Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the subject had been located. No other details were available. Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
1011now.com
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
KSNB Local4
A look back at 2022 severe weather events
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With the 2022 year coming to a close, it’s once again that time we reflect on the events of this past year. Here is a quick look at the severe weather that affected south central Nebraska in 2022. Let’s start with the April 28th severe weather that produced localized areas of hail, some over 2 inches in diameter, to Furnas, Harlan and Phillips counties. In addition, a brief tornado occurred over rural Harlan county. The very next day featured more widespread severe weather, including multiple tornadoes and extreme large hail up to 4 inches in diameter. The next severe weather day took place on May 12th with multiple rounds of thunderstorms producing large hail and damaging wind gusts, some gusting between 70 and 90 mph from Dawson through Custer, Sherman, valley and Greeley counties. A month later on June 7th, supercell thunderstorms produced very large hail and wind damage. Some hail as large as 4 inches and an EF-0 tornado tracked 10 miles across Thayer and Nuckolls counties. A week later on June 14th, several elevated supercell thunderstorms tracked overnight producing large hail, damaging wind and an EF-2 tornado near Lushton, Nebraska. Some areas, including Hastings, were hit by multiple rounds of severe hail throughout the night. Lastly we had the July 3rd and 4th event with showers and thunderstorms moving through the late evening on Sunday into the early morning hours Monday. While most of this activity was non-severe, there was a memorable exception as an embedded supercell within the an area of showers interacted with strong low-level shear producing a very isolated EF-1 tornado that ripped through southeast Grand Island just after midnight on July 4th. A stark reminder for all of us, that severe weather can happen even when you least expect.
KETV.com
NDOT says Nebraskans should anticipate gas tax increase in January
Prepare to pay more at the gas pump. The state's gas tax is going up 17 percent come January, or 4.2 cents, to make it 29 cents a gallon. But the Nebraska Department of Transportation says these rates are adjusted every six months to account for anticipated new costs. NDOT...
Comments / 0