ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These Universities Are The Safest In Texas

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCB3u_0jvqpexG00
Photo: Getty Images

Campus safety is always a top priority for students and families when choosing a college to attend .

Niche compiled a list of the state's safest colleges and universities. The website states, "The 2023 Safest College Campuses ranking is based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Top-ranked colleges offer a safe and healthy environment for little or no campus crime, drugs, or alcohol usage."

Here are the state's top 10 safest colleges and universities in Texas for 2023:

  1. Southwest Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie
  2. College of Health Care Professions- Houston Northwest in Houston
  3. Hallmark University in San Antonio
  4. Southwest University in El Paso
  5. Le Tourneau University in Longview
  6. South Texas College in McAllen
  7. San Jacinto College in Pasadena
  8. Weatherford College in Weatherford
  9. University of Texas-Health Science Center at San Antonio in San Antonio
  10. Texas College in Tyler

Check out the full list of the states's safest colleges and universities on Niche's website .

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Texas

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
TEXAS STATE
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
Golf.com

The 20 best golf courses in Texas (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Texas. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Texas. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

State Senator calls for change as Southwest customers fume

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Days after the airline industry has mostly recovered from severe weather, the Austin airport floor is still covered in hundreds of stranded bags. Dozens of passengers scoured the baggage claim level for their bags, most leaving empty-handed. The costs are greater for some than others. “I...
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!

Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
TEXAS STATE
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Is Facing A Statewide Teacher Shortage

The state of Texas is facing a critical shortage of teachers. That's why Gov. Greg Abbott created a teacher shortage task force earlier this year. "Teachers play a critical role in the development and long-term success of our students," said the Governor. "This task force should work diligently to ensure that best practices and resources for recruitment and retention are provided to districts to ensure the learning environment of Texas students is not interrupted by the absence of a qualified teacher."
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years

New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy