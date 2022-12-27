ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Vote now: Who is the top combo guard in Ohio high school girls basketball for 2022-23?

By Ryan Isley
 4 days ago

We want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top combo guards in Ohio high school girls basketball.

Ohio’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best combo guards

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top combo guard this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three combo guard vote-getters will make the all-star team.)

Combo guard voting will conclude Monday, Jan. 2, at 11:59 p.m.

