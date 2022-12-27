Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Lula to announce Petrobras, Banco do Brasil, Caixa CEOs on Friday -Haddad
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will announce the new chief executives of state-run oil company Petrobras, state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil and state lender Caixa Economica Federal on Friday, incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday. Brazilian Senator Jean Prates from Lula’s Worker Party...
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
1470 WMBD
Panama says it rejects First Quantum’s legal proceedings to avoid halting operations
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – The Panamanian government rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum’s legal proceedings to avoid halting operations in the copper mine it operates, according to a statement from the country’s Commerce and Industry Ministry published Friday. The mining firm was notified on December 21 of a...
1470 WMBD
Bolivia prosecutor requests 6 months pre-trial detention for governor
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivian prosecutors are requesting six months of pre-trial detention for the governor of the agricultural hub of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday. The governor, arrested Wednesday and transferred to political capital La Paz, has been charged with “terrorism” and has...
1470 WMBD
Bankman-Fried set to enter initial not guilty plea in FTX fraud case – source
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Sam Bankman-Fried is expected on Tuesday to enter an initial plea of not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and looted billions of dollars at his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to a source familiar with the matter. Bankman-Fried is accused of illegally...
1470 WMBD
Audi workers in Mexico extend strike deadline to Jan. 11
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Worker representatives at German automaker Audi’s Mexico plant have extended a strike deadline to Jan. 11 from Jan. 1 as they aim to reach an agreement with the firm over pay raises, a union document seen by Reuters on Friday showed. The Independent Union...
1470 WMBD
Russia fires barrage of missiles at Ukraine’s major cities
KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia fired scores of missiles into Ukraine early on Thursday, targeting Kyiv, the northeastern city of Kharkiv, and other cities in a massive aerial bombardment that sent people rushing to shelters and knocked out power, Ukrainian authorities said. In Kyiv, a team of emergency workers searched through...
Comments / 0