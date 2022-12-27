ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1470 WMBD

Lula to announce Petrobras, Banco do Brasil, Caixa CEOs on Friday -Haddad

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will announce the new chief executives of state-run oil company Petrobras, state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil and state lender Caixa Economica Federal on Friday, incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday. Brazilian Senator Jean Prates from Lula’s Worker Party...
1470 WMBD

Panama says it rejects First Quantum’s legal proceedings to avoid halting operations

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – The Panamanian government rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum’s legal proceedings to avoid halting operations in the copper mine it operates, according to a statement from the country’s Commerce and Industry Ministry published Friday. The mining firm was notified on December 21 of a...
1470 WMBD

Bolivia prosecutor requests 6 months pre-trial detention for governor

LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivian prosecutors are requesting six months of pre-trial detention for the governor of the agricultural hub of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday. The governor, arrested Wednesday and transferred to political capital La Paz, has been charged with “terrorism” and has...
1470 WMBD

Audi workers in Mexico extend strike deadline to Jan. 11

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Worker representatives at German automaker Audi’s Mexico plant have extended a strike deadline to Jan. 11 from Jan. 1 as they aim to reach an agreement with the firm over pay raises, a union document seen by Reuters on Friday showed. The Independent Union...
1470 WMBD

Russia fires barrage of missiles at Ukraine’s major cities

KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia fired scores of missiles into Ukraine early on Thursday, targeting Kyiv, the northeastern city of Kharkiv, and other cities in a massive aerial bombardment that sent people rushing to shelters and knocked out power, Ukrainian authorities said. In Kyiv, a team of emergency workers searched through...

