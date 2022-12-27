Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Quad Cities’ tourism highlights of 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Residents of the Quad Cities can be proud that our community is constantly improving, changing, and moving toward the future. Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, highlights many of the exciting tourism milestones from 2022 including the Viking Cruise Lines, TBK Sports Complex expansion, and the launch of Visit Quad Cities’ Art Trail and Glass Hunt. Herrell additionally teases some of the things residents can look forward to in 2023.
KWQC
Senior Moments: Quad Cities Plus 60 Club
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Plus 60 club promotes healthy lifestyles for anyone over 55 by providing trips, events, and activities at affordable prices to help individuals stay active. Plus 60 Information:. Address- 500 East 3rd Street in Davenport. Phone- (563) 370-4566. Website: https://qctplus60.com/
KWQC
Christian Care QC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care joins PSL to talk about the non-profit located in Rock Island. Christian Care does much more than help the homeless. The agency mission also helps all people facing food insecurity and poverty. They are happy to help those that have a home but still need help.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport public skate session cancelled
Due to the water main break on River Drive, the Public Skate session at The River’s Edge today, Friday, Dec. 30, scheduled until 1 p.m., has been cancelled, according to the city of Davenport Facebook page. Follow Davenport Parks and Recreation for the most up-to-date information or visit davenportiowa.com/parks.
KWQC
Quad City Kwanzaa celebration
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What’s being called the biggest Kwanzaa celebration in the Quad Cities will be held at the TMBC Lincoln Resource Center in Davenport. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and activities for children all to celebrate African culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Guest...
KWQC
Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC to hold Blessing Box drive on MLK Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 is partnering with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the KWQC station, 805 Brady Street. The groups distribute Blessing...
KWQC
Bald Eagle Days to return to QCCA Expo Center in January
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Bald Eagle Days will return to the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8. The event will include shows called “Big Run Wolf Ranch” and “Wild Bird Sanctuary” and will feature vendors, displays, bald eagles, and free parking, according to a media release from Ad Farm QC.
KWQC
QC man’s art brings joy, honors wife
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Roger Wakeland, 88, is an artist. “Some of [my drawings] take eight hours or more, and other ones take me an hour,” Wakeland said. “That’s all I do when I’m sitting. I do three or four a day. As long as I can live a little bit longer, I enjoy coloring.”
KWQC
Quad City Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lincoln Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What’s being called the biggest Kwanzaa celebration in the Quad Cities was held at the TMBC Lincoln Resource Center in Davenport. The Friday evening event included food, performances, and activities for children to celebrate African culture and the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Guest speakers included:
voiceofmuscatine.com
Mayor Brad Bark addresses the City of Muscatine prior to New Years
It is the most wonderful time of the year when we share special moments with our family, friends and loved ones, and look forward to brand-new opportunities with optimism and enthusiasm for this coming year. As I reflect on my first year as your mayor, I have seen great strides...
KWQC
Safe and happy New Year’s Eve
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ringing in the new year has never felt so good, but for roughly 11,500 people, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, they’re spending the new year in the hospital. Before setting up fireworks at home, make sure to check local city ordinances and double...
KWQC
Wild Cherry Spoon Co.
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Here’s a Moline company that absolutely wowed the Chicago Christkindlmarkt so much that a store may open in that area soon. Plus--one of the products was featured in the Wall Street Journal!. Tim McGuire, founder and artisan for Wild Cherry Spoon Co., discusses his business story...
KWQC
Studio D3
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Mike Dynes, Studio D3, discusses the family business and studio located at 4374 State Street in Bettendorf. The studio provides a place where people and groups can get creative and make wood signs and home décor. Instructor-led workshops assist participants to to hammer, drill, stain, and paint to finish a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
KWQC
Muscatine Art Center achieves accreditation
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Art Center is earning national recognition again. “The Muscatine Art Center was recently reaccredited by the American Alliance of Museums,” said Melanie Alexander, director of the Muscatine Art Center. “Of the approximately 33,000 museums in the United States, fewer than 1,100 are accredited so it’s really a huge achievement. People who really appreciate fine art will be surprised to see the caliber of artists represented in our collection.”
KWQC
CNN Hero of the Year: Nelly Cheboi
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana College graduate is being honored for her work in bringing technology to schools in her home country. Nelly Cheboi is from Kenya and came to the Quad Cities to attend Augustana on a scholarship. At the time, she had almost no experience with computers. She has since become a software engineer and co-founder of a nonprofit that collects used computers to create computer labs in Kenyan schools.
KWQC
Red Cross assists with multiple fires across the QCA this week
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the past week the Red Cross has responded to eight different house fires across the QCA, according the Red Cross officials. Brian Williamsen, Red Cross Regional Communications Manager said “18 people have been provided assistance this week from those eight fires.”. To learn more...
KWQC
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
KWQC
How to style and care for favorite, trending houseplants
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -After the holiday season, many of us clear out the flash, sparkle and clutter and want to create a more streamlined, peaceful space. Houseplants are a wonderful way to enhance these homemaking goals. (ATTACH Video Playlist of both interviews!) Kate Terrell from Wallace’s Garden Center shares tips...
Davenport residents now have to manually pick up recycling and bulky waste calendars
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport will not be mailing its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar starting with the 2023 solid waste season, according to a City news release published on Thursday, Dec. 29. City officials came to the decision to stop mailing the calendar after an evaluation of the...
KWQC
X-Golf to bring immersive experience to the Sauk Valley
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the fastest-growing golfing simulator franchises is about to pop up in Sterling. X-Golf, a high-tech immersive golf experience will have its grand opening on Friday. Co-owner Josh Wellman said he’s excited for the community to tee off. “There’s a great axe-throwing place in...
Comments / 0