The wait is over! If you're a fan of Coyle's Hibachi Chef food truck then you'll be happy to hear that their new sit-down restaurant is open for business!. Coyle's Facebook page posted pictures of their new location at 3847 First Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. The building used to be the home of Winifred's until it closed back in 2020. The restaurant will offer the same amazing food that they made famous at their food truck near the Blind Pig on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO