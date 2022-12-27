Read full article on original website
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
Cedar Rapids Food Truck’s New Restaurant Now Open!
The wait is over! If you're a fan of Coyle's Hibachi Chef food truck then you'll be happy to hear that their new sit-down restaurant is open for business!. Coyle's Facebook page posted pictures of their new location at 3847 First Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. The building used to be the home of Winifred's until it closed back in 2020. The restaurant will offer the same amazing food that they made famous at their food truck near the Blind Pig on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids.
Very Popular Burger Restaurant Opening Cedar Falls Location
If you're a fan of burgers and fries, and you live in or near the Cedar Valley, this is news that's sure to whet your appetite! A very popular burger chain is set to open its first location in Cedar Falls, not too far from UNI. The restaurant is Five...
Easy: A Cedar Falls Man Turned $5 into $50,000
Winning the lottery is a thrill. I once won $100 off a scratch ticket and thought I was on top of the world. I can't imagine winning a scratch ticket jackpot. Especially if that jackpot is a massive $50,000!. Well, that's exactly what happened this month to a Cedar Falls...
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
Bridge to Close
A bridge in Janesville will close on Tuesday and will remain closed, likely for the entirety of 2023. The Seventh Street Bridge over the Cedar River will undergo construction beginning next week. Signage will lead drivers through a detour that includes Marquis Road, Taylor Road, Union Road, Cedar Wapsi Road, and Waverly Road.
Mobile home fire in North Liberty results in fatality
A Golf View Trailer Park resident perished when their mobile home caught fire Tuesday night. The Gazette reports that North Liberty Fire Department crews were dispatched in the 10pm hour to the trailer. A police officer was first on scene and saw flames at the front door and at a back window.
Carolee Ann (Boots) Jellison – Manchester
Carolee Ann (Boots) Jellison, 79, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away peacefully at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester, on Friday, December 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Dubuque, on April 2, 1943, to Clarence and Grace (Lange) Boots. On July 8, 1961, Carol was united in...
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of found human remains. Emergency crews were dispatched to an area of the Cedar River near Bertram, where hunters reported finding the body. A rescue/recovery team located and retrieved the remains. Identification of the...
One person, three dogs die in Iowa mobile home fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) — One person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday, KCRG reports. A police officer was the first to arrive on the scene and...
Carol Ann Ankrom – Masonville
Carol Ann Ankrom, 82, of Masonville, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 9, 1940, in Jacksonville, Illinois, the daughter of Manuel and Helen (Smith) Fortado. Carol was raised in the Franklin, Illinois, area and graduated from Franklin High School. She then graduated from Passavant Hospital Nursing School in Jacksonville.
L. May Eatery – A Warm Welcome and Fond Farewell
In 2007, when siblings EJ and Lea Droessler opened their restaurant in Downtown Dubuque, they decided to name it after their Grandmother, ‘Lil May. L.May Eatery was a way that they could share their family’s love of hospitality and Grandma’s great cooking with the Dubuque community. Known...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
Pizza of the Month
Josie Harmon and Tony Harmon from The Pizza Place in Delhi are here with the January 2023 Pizza of the Month with proceeds to benefit the Edgewood Fire Department AND also have a recap of their 2022 efforts!. Thursday 12/29. Iowa Men’s Basketball @ Nebraska:. Pregame= 5:00/Tip-off= 6:00. Friday...
Three people injured in Fayette County collision
Three people were injured in a collision east of Maynard Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 92-year-old Eldon Anthony Knipper of Arlington was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre southbound on Highway 150 in Fayette County when he crossed the center line and collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 64-year-old Debra Sue Husted of Oelwein who was northbound shortly after 3pm.
RMC Welcomes Therapy Dog
There’s a new fuzzy specialist on staff at RMC in Manchester. Jo Schreck, volunteer therapy dog handler, has a new friendly face to bring to see patients. Hannah, a golden retriever, is a Certified Therapy Dog that comes to RMC. She helps to provide comfort and enjoyment to anyone who meets her.
Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd. Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Iowa Trooper says Driver Ticketed Going 117 mph on I-80 Christmas Day
(West Branch, IA) -- On Christmas Day, just one day after Blizzard Warnings were dropped, a trooper pulled a driver he says was going 117 miles an hour on I-80 near West Branch. There were still dozens of cars and semis in the ditches and medians in that stretch of...
Hamburg Inn #2 to close in January
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees have confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that a long-standing restaurant in Iowa City will close sometime in January. The Hamburg Inn #2 opened way back in 1935. It is a popular politican hang out for caucus candidates with visits from past presidents including Barrack Obama, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, and countless others.
