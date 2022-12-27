Read full article on original website
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 30)
The Times Square Ball won't be the only thing dropping this weekend as the world says goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. This New Year's weekend, Netflix is celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of the next in a big way, with 49 new additions dropping in the streaming library. This weekend's long list of titles includes everything from Netflix's adaptation of Don DeLillo's book White Noise to the streamer's annual Best of Stand Up comedy special.
Netflix Removing Iconic '90s Movie This Weekend
Netflix is about to get a little less nostalgic for the '90s. As 2022 quickly winds to a close, the streaming giant is getting ready to shed itself of the past and welcome 2023 with plenty of news titles. Unfortunately, this means that fans of one iconic '90s movie are in for a bit of a shock, as there are only a handful of days left to stream the 1991 Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves-starring film Point Break before it leaves Netflix.
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Netflix Release Month Deduced
Mario, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, and more could be heading to Netflix in less than a year. As fans count down the days to the animated film's April 2023 theatrical release, The Super Mario Bros. Movie's release date window on Netflix is becoming a little clearer, with there now being an estimate as to when the movie could land on the streaming platform.
'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger
Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, ‘smitten’ as actor shares the ‘cautionary tale’ he told her
Lorenzo Lamas is "excited" for his 23-year-old daughter Victoria after she boasted over the phone about her new love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.
HBO Max Removes Hundreds of 'Looney Tunes' Cartoons
HBO Max has removed a huge chunk of its Looney Tunes catalog without any explanation, to fans' horror. The streamer removed Season 16 through Season 31 of the classic Looney Tunes shorts sometime this week – 256 out of the 511 episodes that were available. With all the big changes at HBO Max lately, this sudden change has fans on edge.
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors
Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Where Everyone in Hollywood Went on Vacation to Close Out 2022 and Ring in the New Year
As 2022 drew to a close, some stars and Hollywood executives leaned into the luxury of staying home for the holidays, while many others ventured further afield to celebrate. Among the hot spots were perennial getaway favorites Aspen, Cabo, Maui and St. Barts along with destinations from Fiji and Taiwan to Dubai and Madagascar. Here are highlights of the Hollywood crowd’s globe-trotting merrymaking. Home in L.A. Topping haute L.A. holiday parties was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s soirée, complete with a gingerbread rendering of their Bel-Air residence, where Kim Kardashian, Jane Fonda, Billie Eilish and Vanessa Hudgens mingled. North West joined Sia to...
'Smallville' Creators Finally Own up to Major Blunder
Clana critics can rejoice. Smallville showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar expressed some regret over how they handled the will-they-won't-they relationship between Clark Kent and Lana Lang on the 21-year-old TV show in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter about their new Netflix show Wednesday. When asked if they would have made any changes to Smallville today, Gough immediately brought up Clana.
Paris Hilton Finally Tells Secret She Promised Would 'Break the Internet'
Paris Hilton's secret is out. The singer unveiled a reimagined version of her classic 2006 single, "Stars Are Blind," on Amazon Music after teasing a "secret" for several days. The updated recording, "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)," features new vocals and production. "This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version. And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special," the socialite shared via Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career. I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song," she continued before making a promise. "P.S. More new music to come in the new year," she said with a winky face and the hashtag "NewYearNewP."
'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz Could Reportedly Return to Series Amid Fan Strife
Could American Pickers bring back Frank Fritz after his exile from The History Channel favorite? According to new reports, it seems like the chances are higher now than ever before since Fritz's exit from the series. According to Radar Online, American Pickers star Mike Wolf allegedly hopes to get Fritz...
'Top Gun: Maverick' Set to Lose Top-Grossing Spot for 2022 to New Movie
Top Gun: Maverick almost finished 2022 as the top-grossing movie of the year, but James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water snatched that title near the finish line. The Avatar sequel is on pace to pass Maverick as the highest-grossing movie of the year internationally after it quickly flew past the $1.1 billion mark. It is one of only three movies to reach the $1 billion mark in 2022, with Jurassic World: Dominion also joining the club.
Alexandra Daddario Bares All in Skinny Dipping Instagram Post
Alexandra Daddario decided to have some fun for the holidays. The 36-year-old actress teased her fans with two Instagram photos of her wearing nothing while in the pool. In the first photo, the photographer, who is likely her husband Andrew Form, put his thumb in front of her backside to keep the photo as Instagram-safe as possible. The second photo shows The White Lotus star splashing water above her head with the mountain and trees shown in the background. And based on the caption, Daddario seems to be enjoying her vacation as she wrote, "Take a vacation from your problems, Bob."
