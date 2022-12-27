Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Chainsaw Man’s episode endings tell the whole story of the anime adaptation
Amidst astronomical and probably unfair expectations week in and week out, the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man has mostly been a delight to look at, from its macabre opening to its ball-busting finale. The series’ action scenes impress, and under Ryu Nakamura’s direction the show has taken a strikingly glitzy, as well as realist visual approach for most of its first season, full of starkly cold lighting and patient attention to quiet scenes of detailed character acting — which initially came as something of a surprise considering the comic’s reputation for fast-paced, rough-edged mayhem.
Gizmodo
Have Yourself a Very X-Files New Year, With a Side of Zombies
The X-Files generally didn’t give much shine to holidays—aside from a few notable exceptions, like the season-six classic “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas.” But the looming arrival of the year 2000 was too juicy for a show that reveled in conspiracy theories to ignore, and thus the aptly titled “Millennium” popped up in late 1999, early in the show’s seventh season.
Gizmodo
Willow Finally Tackled the Mystery of Madmartigan
On last week’s Willow, the Bone Reavers spoke about the horrors of the underground mountain home of the trolls called Skellin, and I really, really wanted to see it. Thankfully, just one week later, this sixth episode of Willow did just that as Kit and Willow were captured by trolls and the rest of the team went into Skellin to find them. Turns out that Skellin, as scary and evil as it might be, is much more important to the story than we could’ve ever imagined.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Bill Cosby Plans Tour: “So Much Fun To Be Had In This Storytelling That I Do”
Controversial comedian Bill Cosby is hoping to put his legal troubles aside and get back on the road next year, he revealed today in a radio interview. “WGH Talk” host Scott Spears asked Cosby if he would return to comedy in the coming year, and was told “Yes.” “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby said, then added, there is “so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do,” Cosby said. The 85-year-old Cosby’s last live stage appearance...
27 Movies That Utterly Butchered The Book They Were Based On
"Imagine whatever you love about the book being stomped, sh*t upon, then stomped again by a bunch of otherwise talented actors."
Foo Fighters Vow To Continue Live Concerts In Aftermath Of Taylor Hawkins' Death
In a tweet posted Saturday, the band acknowledged that 2022 was “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known.”
Bill Pence Dies: Telluride Film Festival Co-Founder Was 82
Bill Pence, a former VP at Janus Films who co-founded the integral Telluride Film Festival in 1974, has died. He was 82. The Telluride Daily Planet said Pence died December 6 after a long illness. A native of Minneapolis, Pence launched the Telluride fest with his wife, Stella, along with friend and film historian James Card, who became the event’s co-director, and Tom Luddy, who still co-directs the fest today. The inaugural festival at the Colorado burg’s Sheridan Opera House — and a local bar — featured tributes to Francis Ford Coppola, Gloria Swanson and Leni Riefenstahl and was a surprise...
CNET
Taylor Swift Just Had Her Most Epically Creative Year Yet
If you know singer Taylor Swift, you probably also know songwriter Taylor Swift, and you may also be familiar with actor Taylor Swift. But director Taylor Swift and doctor Taylor Swift? We only really met them this year. And if you happened to have missed them, it's not too late to become acquainted.
Robert Englund Reveals How He Helped Mark Hamill Land The Role Of Luke Skywalker In Star Wars
Mark Hamill's shot at Luke Skywalker was all thanks to Freddy Krueger.
ComicBook
DC Kills Off One of Batman's Weirdest Villains
In Catwoman #50, most of the headlines have centered around the death of Valmont, Catwoman's most recent love interest, and her subsequent arrest for his murder. But the issue also saw the death of one of Batman's rogues, whose death kicked off the sequence of events leading to the end of Valmont. That villain? Amygdala, who has been a periodic presence in the comics and on TV over the last 30 years or so. In the issue, a brawl was happening between Selina, Batman, Valmont, Amygdala, Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang. Valmont started to escape, only for Valmont to murder him in cold blood.
Gizmodo
Chainsaw Man's Latest Ending Song Has a Bloody Great Music Video
The first season of Chainsaw Man came to an end this week, and with it the MAPPA anime’s trend of eclectic, inventive ending sequences, each episode’s credits soundtracked by a different artist. It saved one of its best choices for last in Eve’s “Fight Song,” which itself has a pretty slick anime video.
Maria Bakalova wants to make you feel something
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it comes to acting, Maria Bakalova considers herself to be a person of extremes. “Cinema is supposed to be provoking. It’s not supposed to be, I think, something that is somewhere in the middle,” the Oscar-nominated actor said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.
EW.com
Marvel legend Stan Lee honored by famous friends on what would have been 100th birthday
Today marks the 100th birthday of Stan Lee, the comic book visionary who died in 2018 at the age of 95, and his friends and collaborators are marking the occasion. Under Lee's leadership, Marvel Comics created some of the most iconic and instantly recognizable characters in comics and cinema, including Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, the X-Men, and, well, all the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Gizmodo
Cassian Andor Still Must Discover Responsibility
Almost everyone loved the first season of Andor. Simply put, it was an enthralling and engaging season of television, unlike anything we’d seen before in Star Wars. However, like many things in Star Wars, we can’t lose sight of the fact it’s a prequel and, as such, does have to build to certain things.
Gizmodo
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was unlike anything fans had ever seen. The look, sound, story, all of it was made specifically to be new, fresh, and innovative. Now with not one, but two, sequels on the way, the filmmakers have that to deal with, and so much more. Spider-Man: Across...
Gizmodo
Happy New Year, and Happy New January Sci-Fi, Horror, and Fantasy Books
There are two prominent themes among the new January books: YA fantasies and horror novels, with several entries in each genre. But there’s also plenty of sci-fi (including the latest from io9 co-founder Annalee Newitz!) and adult fantasy awaiting your eyeballs—so start 2023 off right, with a new book or two!
Gizmodo
Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now in the Billion-Dollar Club
The holiday weekend has given the Avatar franchise water legs. James Cameron’s blockbuster continues to dominate the global box office; as the Wrap reports, the Disney/20th Century film has now crossed the billion-dollar mark. This is a big deal for any film, but especially big for a sequel—and Avatar: The Way of Water joins the pantheon alongside the first film as well as recent sequels like Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video
K-pop star Solar released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend."
Gizmodo
George R.R. Martin Says More Game of Thrones Spinoffs Have Been Impacted By HBO Max's Drama
House of the Dragon’s arrival this year was meant to be but the first step in a grand return to the world of Westeros—with plans for everything from knightly adventures to the return of Jon Snow on the cards. But while there are still plenty of plans in the works, it might take a little longer to get round to them thanks to Warner Bros.’ heaping pile of mess lately.
Comments / 0