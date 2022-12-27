In Catwoman #50, most of the headlines have centered around the death of Valmont, Catwoman's most recent love interest, and her subsequent arrest for his murder. But the issue also saw the death of one of Batman's rogues, whose death kicked off the sequence of events leading to the end of Valmont. That villain? Amygdala, who has been a periodic presence in the comics and on TV over the last 30 years or so. In the issue, a brawl was happening between Selina, Batman, Valmont, Amygdala, Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang. Valmont started to escape, only for Valmont to murder him in cold blood.

