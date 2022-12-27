Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
MacArthur Goes Back to Back at Prairie Farms Classic
Decatur MacArthur picked up the 57-53 win over Quincy in the Prairie Farms Classic championship game on Friday night after eliminating a 12-point first quarter deficit. Kris Walker finished the game with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds; Azarion Richardson led all scorers with 19 points.
channel1450.com
U-High Handles Crosstown Rival To Advance To State Farm Classic Championship Game
Mason Funk and Ty Blake combined for 38 points and Ty Minor chipped in 13 to power Normal U-High to a 63-58 win over Bloomington Central Catholic in the semifinals of the State Farm Classic. The Pioneers will play St Joseph Ogden for the small school boys tournament title at 5:15 at the Shirk Center on Friday night. A special thanks to WMBD for the video.
channel1450.com
East Peoria Survives Double Overtime Against Williamsville to Advance to Championship
East Peoria had a 10 point lead at the end of the third before Williamsville tied it up to force overtime. The Raiders picked up the 64-61 victory in double OT to move onto the Williamsville Holiday Tournament Championship tomorrow at 7 against Prairie Central. The Bullets are back in action in the third place game at 5:30 against Tolono Unity.
channel1450.com
Even Quarters Propel Belleville East Over Lincoln in Collinsville
Belleville East handed Lincoln its second loss of the season with a 42-28 final score. The Lancers outscored the Railers 25-7 in the second and fourth quarters to hand the Railers their second loss of the season. Belleville will face MacArthur in the championship semifinal at 6:00.
FOX Sports
Illinois' Dain Dainja throws down a monster putback jam against Bethune-Cookman
The Illinois Fighting Illini's Dain Dainja throws down a putback two-handed jam after a turnover committed by Bethune-Cookman. Illinois extends their lead over the Wildcats in the first half.
Illinois Basketball: 3 things to watch for in the Illini game against Bethune-Cookman
Illinois basketball welcomes in the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in what should be a get-right game for the Orange and Blue. The struggles have been well-documented for the Illini. There have been some chemistry issues throughout the past few games, and it all culminated with a 22-point thumping at the hands of Missouri.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach
Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
Bielema's coaching staff reconstruction underway: 'It's going to be fun to see who I go with'
TAMPA, Fla. — Bret Bielema will soon make his first coaching addition of the offseason. Sitting next to Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett, the Illinois head coach didn’t break news at Thursday’s ReliaQuest Bowl press conference. But Bielema certainly teased some upcoming news. “I’ll actually name...
newschannel20.com
Three vehicle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This crash had nothing to do earlier with our previous post about the Cracker Barrel chase crash. We were given the wrong information from the police. According to Springfield Police Commander Sara Pickford, a three-vehicle crash happened on 6th street on Monday just before 9...
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
‘He’s practically a legend’: Dewey’s Drive-In founder Duane ‘Dewey’ Gronau dies at 92
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – If these diner walls could talk, they’d tell stories of growth and change. But one thing has stayed the same since 1956. “People drive from all over just to come for Dewey’s burgers and ice cream,” former employee Chris Wells said. Specifically, they came for Duane Gronau’s hand-patted burgers, barbecue […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
Woman hit by train in Springfield dies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died. Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets. She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. […]
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
WAND TV
Bicyclist struck by Amtrak train in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A female cyclist who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson of Springfield died after being hit by a train at 6th and North Grand a little before 1 p.m.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Cause of Danville Business Fire Probed
Investigators remained on the scene of a fire in a commercial building in Danville Friday night (December 30, 2022) long after the blaze was extinguished. Firefighters found heavy smoke rolling from the building at 805 North Vermilion Street when they arrived there. The alarm sounded at 5:54 p.m. The building...
foxillinois.com
Milwaukee man arrested after police chase in Vermillion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ind. (WICS) — A Milwaukee man was arrested on Tuesday after a police chase in Vermillion County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police (ISP) say a trooper saw a silver Toyota SUV traveling southbound on State Road 63 near State Road 32 driving 75 mph in a 60 mph zone.
Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
wmay.com
Victim Of Train-Bicycle Collision Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the woman who was killed when her bicycle was struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield. 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson died of blunt force injuries from the collision at 6th and North Grand Thursday afternoon. No one on board the train was injured. The...
