Miami basketball among 11 biggest non-conference winners

The Miami basketball team finishing 9-1 in non-conference play earned them a spot among 247 Sports’ “College basketball’s 11 biggest winners from non-conference play.” Miami added a 3-0 start in the ACC to post a 12-1 record before their final non-conference game of 2022 was canceled versus Vermont on Wednesday.
