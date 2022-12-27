Read full article on original website
Search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case have been temporarily sealed, official says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — An assistant district attorney with Mecklenburg County told Channel 9 Friday that all search warrants connected with the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have been temporarily sealed by the court. Madalina has reported missing by her parents on Dec. 15. However, her parents, Diana Cojocari...
Search warrant delay for missing North Carolina girl’s parents could help police
As of Thursday afternoon, the search warrants executed at Madalina Cojocari's Cornelius home on Dec. 21 are still not available to the public.
North Carolina delivery driver accused of stealing 50-plus packages
WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing more than 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities dubbed Christopher Williams, 24, the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley […]
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief. It was Dec. 16 when Jonathan Ko was eating dinner with his fiancée and cousin at Seoul Meat Company in South end. He knew something was wrong when his cousin tapped on the glass window.
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
FBI assisting in investigation of business robberies, burglaries in Mecklenburg, Union counties
CHARLOTTE — The FBI is helping to investigate a string of robberies and burglaries at arcades and other businesses in Charlotte and Monroe. Channel 9 uncovered a court document laying out all of the businesses that have been targeted from May until November. There have been several burglaries and...
A violent 24 hours in the Queen City, with 4 shootings in less than a day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a violent 24 hours in the Queen City. Separate shootings have left some searching for answers. . Charlotte resident Alicia McKenzie detailed the events she said she heard from her home in a quiet neighborhood on Wednesday night. . “I did hear it, it was like...
No warrants from police in Madalina Cojocari case
Public documents regarding the missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl's parents are not available yet and there could be several reasons for that. One local criminal attorney weighed in on what could be going on in the investigation. No warrants from police in Madalina Cojocari case. Public documents regarding the missing 11-year-old...
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother and stepfather of a Cornelius girl who’s been missing for more than a month were scheduled to be in court on Wednesday before a judge decided not to take any more action on the bonds. The judge also said the two must surrender...
Don't fall for this phone scam, Lincoln County deputies say
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shared a timely reminder Thursday: don't fall for phone scams. Deputies said two people this week fell victim to such schemes. On Tuesday, a woman was reportedly called by a man pretending to be "Detective Daniel Johnson", claiming she needed to pay for a contempt of court order. The man claimed the order stemmed from a citation in Mecklenburg County and had the woman's name, citation number, and other information that made her believe the call was legitimate.
Police: Missing Cornelius 11-year-old's parents 'clearly are not telling us everything'
A Cornelius Police Department captain said Tuesday that the parents of Madalina Cojocari — who has been missing for more than a month — are not telling them everything, and asked the public for any help in finding the girl. Madalina, who lives in Cornelius and attends Bailely...
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, the mother and stepfather of a Cornelius girl who’s been missing for more than a month are scheduled to be in court. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it was later determined she was missing well before that. Both...
Man charged with 8 counts of indecent liberties, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple sex abuse charges after an investigation in Davidson County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 22, they arrested and charged Luther Johnny Matney Jr., of Winston-Salem, with eight counts of indecent liberties with a minor. Two juvenile victims told an interviewer with […]
Kannapolis Police to honor memory of slain officer Roger Dale Carter
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Kannapolis Police Department will honor the memory of slain officer Roger Dale Carter. On Saturday December 31, 2022 at 10:00 p.m., a brief ceremony will take place at the flag poles outside of City Hall & Police Headquarters, 401 Laureate Way in Kannapolis.
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
Mother, stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl surrender passports
Madalina Cojocari's mother and stepfather were forced to turn in their passports on Wednesday, the latest twist in the search for an 11-year-old missing for more than a month. Madalina was last seen on Nov. 23 in Cornelius. Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and step father, Christopher Palmiter, waited 22 days...
Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
Police make arrest in violent attack outside South End restaurant
CHARLOTTE — Police have made an arrest after a video posted on Instagram shows a violent attack outside of a South End restaurant on Dec. 16. The video post shows two men approaching a group of people standing outside of Seoul Food Meat Company at the corner of South Church and West Bland streets. That was when the attack happened.
Men sought after car theft at Kings Mountain gas station
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police say armed robbers took a car woman’s car on Wednesday. A victim called the police after she parked her grey Kia Sorrento at the Circle K due to car issues around 8:47 p.m. Soon after, two men with masks pulled up in a black sedan at 305 Cleveland Avenue. Initially, the men offered assistance to the victim.
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
