North Carolina delivery driver accused of stealing 50-plus packages

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing more than 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.  Authorities dubbed Christopher Williams, 24, the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley […]
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief. It was Dec. 16 when Jonathan Ko was eating dinner with his fiancée and cousin at Seoul Meat Company in South end. He knew something was wrong when his cousin tapped on the glass window.
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
No warrants from police in Madalina Cojocari case

Public documents regarding the missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl's parents are not available yet and there could be several reasons for that. One local criminal attorney weighed in on what could be going on in the investigation. No warrants from police in Madalina Cojocari case. Public documents regarding the missing 11-year-old...
Don't fall for this phone scam, Lincoln County deputies say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shared a timely reminder Thursday: don't fall for phone scams. Deputies said two people this week fell victim to such schemes. On Tuesday, a woman was reportedly called by a man pretending to be "Detective Daniel Johnson", claiming she needed to pay for a contempt of court order. The man claimed the order stemmed from a citation in Mecklenburg County and had the woman's name, citation number, and other information that made her believe the call was legitimate.
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, the mother and stepfather of a Cornelius girl who’s been missing for more than a month are scheduled to be in court. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it was later determined she was missing well before that. Both...
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
Men sought after car theft at Kings Mountain gas station

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police say armed robbers took a car woman’s car on Wednesday. A victim called the police after she parked her grey Kia Sorrento at the Circle K due to car issues around 8:47 p.m. Soon after, two men with masks pulled up in a black sedan at 305 Cleveland Avenue. Initially, the men offered assistance to the victim.
