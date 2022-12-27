ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann ‘put egos on the shelf’ to get the most out of the UGA defense

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — For all the years and experience Will Muschamp has coaching in the SEC, he recognizes there isn’t a whole lot he can teach Glenn Schumann.

While Schumann is no longer the youngest defensive coach on the staff, he’s in the midst of being GEorgia’s co-defensive coordinator at the age of 32. He shares the responsibilities with Muschamp, who works more with the backend of the defense. Schumann deals with the front and signals in the plays for this Georgia defensive group.

One that was one of the best units in the country in 2022.

“Glenn’s very smart, great work ethic like I talked about. I think we have a very good rapport with each other,” Muschamp said. “We’re very honest in what we like and what we don’t like. We have very good conversations. We put our egos on the shelf.

“It’s all about winning, number one, and playing good defense, number two.”

Atlanta, GA
