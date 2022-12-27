Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Did Deion Sanders call out Dak Prescott, Cowboys on Amazon Prime pregame show?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr
With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
Davante Adams Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr’s Benching Very Clear
Davante Adams has finally broken his silence on the Wednesday benching of veteran Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr. Traded to the Las Vegas franchise this past offseason, Adams has made it well known that he and Carr - former college teammates at Fresno State - are good friends. In an ...
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why
So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision on quarterback Derek Carr may have a notable impact on another star player, and not necessarily a good one. Wide receiver Davante Adams had a noteworthy response to Carr’s benching that may be the cause of some worry for the Raiders. Adams and Carr are friends and former college teammates.... The post Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Jacksonville's Week 17 matchup
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Houston Texans. After limited practices with a toe injury, Lawrence was listed as questionable. In a matchup versus a Houston team allowing 14.2 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Lawrence to score 18.1 FanDuel points.
