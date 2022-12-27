Arrest of suspect in killings ‘a relief’ to Idaho campus. BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The arrest of a suspect in last month’s fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students has brought relief to the small college community of Moscow, Idaho. The Nov. 13 slayings seemed to mystify police, adding to the tension in town as the weeks went by without a break in the case. But on Friday, authorities in eastern Pennsylvania arrested in Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University. Brian Wolf, a University of Idaho sociology professor, said, “To describe it as a relief is pretty much spot on.”

MOSCOW, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO