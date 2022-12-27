ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

In Granite City, civic leaders prepare for a future with less manufacturing

GRANITE CITY — The altar and pipe organ have been removed from the old church in downtown Granite City, and the 1970s-era carpet has been replaced with paneled flooring. Where the pipe organ once was, there’s now a stage where up-and-coming bands will play next year, and podcasters will hold live tapings. Where the altar was, there is a VIP seating area. Garage-style doors have been installed in two of the brick walls so that when the weather’s decent, people will filter easily between the events inside, the food trucks in the square, and bocce ball matches on the patio.
Damage from frozen pipe closes the Shaved Duck

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the most beloved St. Louis area restaurants has temporarily closed after a pipe burst during the extreme cold. It is not clear when the Shaved Duck will reopen. There is extensive damage to the restaurant. The business will be closed as they work on repairs. This message is posted […]
5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis

A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
