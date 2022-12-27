Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Give Your Windows Mail and Calendar Apps a Cool Look With Your Favorite Pictures
A personalized app or possession is great to own and use. You know how an app tuned to your likes and needs adds a layer of familiar comfort to the whole experience—making everything feel so much better.
makeuseof.com
How to Start the Narrator in Windows 11
Windows comes with a built-in application called Narrator that reads aloud text. It can read documents, emails, web pages, and other text that appears on the screen. The Narrator application is also useful for people with visual impairments who need assistance reading text on a screen.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Color Management Not Working on Windows
Color management on Windows is a process that helps you make sure the colors displayed on your screen are accurate and detailed. It involves calibrating your monitor and creating profiles according to the hardware and software that you have. The result of this calibration will give you close to natural colors on your screen.
makeuseof.com
What Is Dynamic Lock on Windows? How to Use it
Windows Dynamic Lock is one of those nifty features that are buried in settings, so not a lot of people know about it. Once you enable it, the feature automatically locks your computer when you walk away from it.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Sign-Ins on Windows 10
Like all operating systems, Windows 10 allows you to protect your PC through a password by setting up an account. But having to sign in all the time can become obnoxious if you don't want, for whatever reason, to keep locking and unlocking your computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Install GNU Octave on Ubuntu
GNU Octave is an open-source, powerful programming language used to solve linear and non-linear mathematical problems and perform scientific computations. It's available to download for free and you can install it on Linux, Windows, and macOS.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Skype App Not Opening in Windows 11/10
Skype is Windows 10's default messaging app many users utilize to keep in touch with contacts. Yet, sometimes the Skype app doesn't open for Windows users. Some users may see an error message when Skype doesn't open. However, in other instances, it doesn't start without throwing up a message.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Windows 11 Updates
Windows 11 system updates typically include security patches, new features, bug fixes, and overall performance improvements. These updates ensure that your PC runs smoothly and securely all the time. Hence, it's always a good idea to keep your Windows 11 PC up to date with the latest version.
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Open the Windows Recovery Drive Tool
You can always rely on a recovery drive when your Windows PC runs into issues. That's because a recovery drive makes it easy to revive your device after a critical system failure.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Free Up Storage Space in Windows 11
As a Windows 11 user, you have plenty of options to free up disk space on your system. Unnecessary apps, temporary Windows Update files, and media can occupy a huge chunk of your hard drive. Limited storage space prevents you from downloading the necessary software and slows down your PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Improve the Performance of Your Samsung Phone
If you own a Samsung phone, it's likely you've experienced some issues during its lifetime. Perhaps the battery was draining too quickly, apps were crashing, fast charging wasn't working, or something similar.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Raspberry Pi Simulators for Testing Your Projects
The Raspberry Pi is a versatile single-board computer that can be used in Internet of Things and robotics projects. It is cheap, powerful, and well-supported. But, due to various reasons, you might not always have a Raspberry Pi handy to test your project ideas. That's where a Raspberry Pi simulator comes in.
makeuseof.com
Is the Printer Sharing Feature Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes
Windows makes it simple to share a printer with multiple PCs on a local network. While that's convenient, sometimes, you might run into strange issues or errors while sharing or accessing a shared printer.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Access a Shared Folder in Windows 11
Shared folders are a unique way to collaborate and share documents with other users on a computer network. This can be especially useful if you're working on a project with a team or need to share files with someone else.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the System32 Folder in Windows 11
System32 is one of the most important folders in the Windows operating system. It contains critical system files and settings that keep your computer running smoothly. It is usually not necessary to access this folder, but if you do need to, there are several ways you can do so.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Calculator in Windows 11
Whether you need to make a quick calculation or a complex equation, the Calculator app built into Windows 11 can help you get it done quickly and easily. In this article, we will show you how to open Calculator in Windows 11 so that you can start using it right away.
makeuseof.com
How to Map a Network Drive in Windows 11
Mapping a network drive helps you access shared folders and files on a network. It allows you to access such resources as if they were on your local computer, making it easy to work with files stored on a network.
makeuseof.com
How to Open Windows PowerShell as an Administrator in Windows 11
PowerShell is a task-based command-line shell and scripting language built on .NET technology. It's designed especially for system administrators and power users, so it has more features than the standard Command Prompt. If you want to use PowerShell to do anything more than basic tasks, you must run it as an administrator.
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Pre-Installed Samsung Apps on Galaxy Devices
Samsung phones come with a lot of pre-installed apps, hoarding a chunk of your total internal storage. Some of these apps also run in the background, depleting battery life and hogging processing power. This makes your phone slower and needs more frequent charging.
