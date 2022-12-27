ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wvlt.tv

‘Out of control’ brush fire tamed in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Madisonville in Monroe County on Thursday that spanned at least 20 acres. Monroe County Emergency Services officials called the fire “out of control” and urged people to avoid the area. As of 4:00 p.m., Notchey Creek...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greene County mayor declares limited emergency over water issues

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has declared a limited county-wide emergency due to ongoing water service issues in the county. The declaration directs the county’s utility districts to suspend water service to car washes in order to keep water flowing to homes and businesses. Morrison is also encouraging residents to conserve […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Explosion at Greeneville propane facility sparks massive response

Greeneville emergency officials confirmed an incident at Admiral Propane, downtown Tuesday evening. A heavy first responder presence and numerous roads closed happened at the intersection of W. Main Street/Newport Highway and Forest Street. Greeneville EMA staff said the water department, bomb squad, EMS, and police were among the agencies that...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Operation Get Jared Home

Community steps up to help after Hamblen County kids lose Christmas presents in fire. Officials with the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department are asking people to pitch in to help save a family’s Christmas. East Hamblen Co. Fire Department asking for help saving family’s Christmas. Updated: 6...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville

Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane …. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ …. Police: Johnson City woman charged after 'suspicious' fire. South Fork Utility...
GREENEVILLE, TN

