Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
‘Out of control’ brush fire tamed in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Madisonville in Monroe County on Thursday that spanned at least 20 acres. Monroe County Emergency Services officials called the fire “out of control” and urged people to avoid the area. As of 4:00 p.m., Notchey Creek...
wvlt.tv
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
Overturned vehicle on I-40 near Dandridge leads to hazmat situation
Jefferson County authorities ask drivers to avoid downtown Dandridge Friday morning due to a hazmat situation following a crash on Interstate 40.
wvlt.tv
THP: Two lanes on I-40 E reopen in Jefferson County after leaking 18-wheeler
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol reported Friday morning that an 18-wheeler was leaking hydrochloric acid in Jefferson county. As a result, troopers shut down I-40 east at mile marker 418, near the exit for TN-92 at 4:30 a.m. Two lanes reopened just before 8:00 a.m., according to the...
Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
Greene County mayor declares limited emergency over water issues
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison has declared a limited county-wide emergency due to ongoing water service issues in the county. The declaration directs the county’s utility districts to suspend water service to car washes in order to keep water flowing to homes and businesses. Morrison is also encouraging residents to conserve […]
EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
wvlt.tv
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall stopped just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
supertalk929.com
Explosion at Greeneville propane facility sparks massive response
Greeneville emergency officials confirmed an incident at Admiral Propane, downtown Tuesday evening. A heavy first responder presence and numerous roads closed happened at the intersection of W. Main Street/Newport Highway and Forest Street. Greeneville EMA staff said the water department, bomb squad, EMS, and police were among the agencies that...
wvlt.tv
Operation Get Jared Home
Community steps up to help after Hamblen County kids lose Christmas presents in fire. Officials with the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department are asking people to pitch in to help save a family’s Christmas. East Hamblen Co. Fire Department asking for help saving family’s Christmas. Updated: 6...
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
wvlt.tv
Frozen pipes cause massive apartment flood, displace residents on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People at a Maryville apartment complex are left without a place to stay after pipes busted in several buildings, flooding their homes Christmas morning. Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several buildings froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw,...
TIMELINE: Knox County 2022 fatal shootings
WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Chamber of Commerce found the 30 loneliest cities in America, including this town in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
WATE
No clean water in Cocke County
The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
wjhl.com
Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville
Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane …. Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville. Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ …. Police: Johnson City woman charged after 'suspicious' fire. South Fork Utility...
Report: $7 million blaze in downtown Gatlinburg spread after man started 'warming' fire
The fire that destroyed a downtown Gatlinburg commercial center in October started in the same vacant shop where a man's burned body was found, a Gatlinburg Fire Department investigative report states. It's likely that fire victim Joe Martin Bates set the "warming fire" inside the empty suite in the rear...
THP: One dead, one injured after crash near Goose Creek Road in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person died and another was injured after a crash on State Route 25/70 in Jefferson County on Dec. 23, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Around 11:14 a.m., a tanker truck was driving west on State Route 25/70 near Goose Creek...
Comments / 0