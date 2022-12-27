Read full article on original website
Light rain and snow showers push east overnight
After some morning snow over central NM, skies cleared out this afternoon melting any trace of snow the area received last night. High temps were a solid 5-10° colder for the state with Taos only reaching 34°. The ABQ metro reached 48°. But this evening, storm number two is already moving into western and central New Mexico. Lighter rain is now pushing into Silver City and the valleys of southwestern NM. The precip. will stay as snow for the higher terrain near the Continental Divide once again. The snow will be quite light with accumulations of a trace up to 2″ max. This could cause some slow downs/delays near Grants and Gallup overnight tonight.
Clouds increase west as storm second approaches
Winter storms bring snow, rain and wind through New Years
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain is crossing southern New Mexico from west to east for our Friday morning. Spotty snow showers are coming to an end in the mountains and Four Corners. Rain and snow will end by late morning, and drier skies are expected through the afternoon and evening. Southern Colorado will see a quick round of snow and rain after midnight through around 9 AM Saturday morning. This could leave up to 2″ on the ground. The rest of the state will stay dry on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up in the mountains, and high wind watches are in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where 65 mph wind gusts will be possible Saturday afternoon. New Year’s Eve weather is looking good, with most temperatures in the low elevations staying above freezing at midnight.
PHOTOS: Winter storm leaves snow-covered roads in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Wednesday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions to the east and most of northern New Mexico.
Snow showers moving through northern, central NM overnight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing the start of a very active weather pattern all across the west coast. It began with some high winds this morning as gusts roared near hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. High wind warnings are still in effect but have all shifted into southern NM where gusts could still topple 60-70 mph. Now come the colder temperatures and snow showers. A band of snow is setting up over the higher terrain for northern and central New Mexico. Parts of northern McKinley County are seeing thundersnow! This band could lay down a quick couple of inches overnight for the Santa Fe area. Even the Rio Grande Valley could see a light dusting by morning.
Messy morning roads Thursday morning, drier day
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues Thursday morning along I-40 from the Grants area to Laguna Pueblo, and roads are reportedly snow covered and slick for most of I-40 from Albuquerque to the AZ state line. Roads are also very snowy and icy along US 550 between Bernalillo and Cuba area, and in the northern mountains. Accidents […]
Winter storm arrives Tuesday night
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a beautiful and quiet Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures were about 10 degrees above average across New Mexico. But all that will change very quickly starting tonight as a large winter storm pushes into the state. It is already bringing a bit of snow to southern Colorado this evening and will continue to spread south and east into your Wednesday.
Storms bring rain and snow heading into the New Year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather will continue into the middle of the week across New Mexico. A series of storms beginning late Tuesday will bring rain and heavy snow to parts of the state heading into the New Year. Another quiet, winter day across New Mexico on Monday....
Mild day ahead of winter storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up quiet and cool this morning, with partly cloudy skies. Today will be warmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s for most of the state. Winds will be breezy, but highest in the mountains and east plains, gusting up to around 35 mph. The winds will strengthen tonight through Wednesday across the east, with gusts as high as 60 mph.
New Mexico warms up before the next storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will continue to dominate the Desert Southwest to start off the week, continuing the dry and calm conditions that the state felt this weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable. Tomorrow will be even warmer as the high begins to break down and usher in the return of westerly upper-level winds. These winds will allow temperatures to warm well above average Tuesday afternoon ahead of New Mexico’s next storm.
Warmer weather continues ahead of an active end to the year
Warmer weather will continue for most into the middle of this week. An active pattern will return to finish out the year bringing rain and snow chances to parts of New Mexico. It was a beautiful Christmas Day across New Mexico with high temperatures hovering above average for this time of year. This warming trend will continue for most areas through the middle of this upcoming week. A weak backdoor cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to eastern New Mexico Monday, but this will be short lived.
