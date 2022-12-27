NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain is crossing southern New Mexico from west to east for our Friday morning. Spotty snow showers are coming to an end in the mountains and Four Corners. Rain and snow will end by late morning, and drier skies are expected through the afternoon and evening. Southern Colorado will see a quick round of snow and rain after midnight through around 9 AM Saturday morning. This could leave up to 2″ on the ground. The rest of the state will stay dry on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up in the mountains, and high wind watches are in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where 65 mph wind gusts will be possible Saturday afternoon. New Year’s Eve weather is looking good, with most temperatures in the low elevations staying above freezing at midnight.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO