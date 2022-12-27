DAYS spoilers for Friday, December 30, 2022, promises a wedding day that falls apart and a groom-to-be winding up not being a groom at all. Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) was on the cusp of getting everything he wanted but he didn’t – and for good reason. His wedding to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) came to an abrupt halt when her memory returned and now he has some serious explaining to do.

