Read full article on original website
Related
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For The Week Of January 2: Lies, Secrets, and A Baby?
The Y&R spoilers for January 2 – January 6, 2023, tease baby blues, a relationship on life support, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. After Chloe Mitchell Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) comes calling with a home pregnancy test, a spiraling Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) takes to the restroom and sets about determining once and for all whether or not she’s with child.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Jan. 2 – 6: Tragedy Strikes Port Charles
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 2 - 6 reveal another tragedy looms in Port Charles as the hook killer strikes again.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Wild Speculation: It’s Esme Prince’s Biggest Secret Yet
For months, GH spoilers have been promising to reveal the identity of Esme Prince’s biological parents. And then they finally did! The scheming, seductive Eurotrash heiress is the offspring of Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlin. So that poor baby – and her adoptive parents – were doomed from Day One. But here’s something that’s got us a little confused.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers for January 2: The Tables Turn On Kristen DiMera
DAYS spoilers for Monday, January 2, 2023, tease Kristen DiMera getting a taste of her own medicine in the most horrible way. This scheme is so diabolical Brady Black considers backing out. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is the Queen of devious acts. She’s cheated scammed, killed, and kidnapped...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For The Week of January 2: Romance, Chaos, and Death
The GH spoilers for January 2 – January 6, 2023, tease efforts to suss out a killer taking a backseat to romance, a worthwhile interrogation, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week. GH Spoilers Highlights. Having used Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) birthday bash...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers For January 2: Steffy’s Past Comes Back To Haunt Her
B&B spoilers for Monday, January 2, 2023, tease that a past act in Steffy Forrester Finnegan’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) past is poised to cause a problem for her promising future. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Steffy’s past comes back to haunt her now that it’s out there that she knew her...
soaphub.com
Joshua Benard, Son Of GH Star Maurice Benard, Suffers Medical Crisis
Joshua Benard has checked into General Hospital as college student Adam. Now, the young actor has checked into a real emergency room after suffering a painful injury to his back. Joshua Benard Reports He Broke His Back. “I just broke my back,” Joshua Benard posted on Twitter. Understandably, he’s in...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Stefan O. DiMera And Chloe Lane Have a Big Talk
DAYS spoilers photos for Monday, January 2, 2023, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) was all about Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). He took her...
soaphub.com
General Hospital Recaps: Fire, Murky Waters & The Hook
The General Hospital recaps for December 26 – December 30, 2022, featured several characters playing with fire — one of them literally. Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) uncharacteristic behavior gives Terry Randolph (Cassandra James), Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms), and Brad Cooper (Perry Shen) cause for concern. Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) again tries to convince Britt not to take her leave of her nearest and dearest.
soaphub.com
GH Recap For December 30: Esme Flies Off The Parapet Again
The GH recap for Friday, December 30, 2022, features Esme Prince ending the year on a wing and a prayer. In this episode, Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) set her tower prison ablaze and then gave Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) even more of a shock. Over at The Haunted Star, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) told Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) her latest secret, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) enjoyed their first ‘date’ on deck while The Hook lurked. Inside, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) celebrated her life and then made a quiet retreat. Finally, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) whined about Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and then prepared for a party with no protection.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For January 2: Mariah And Tessa Await Life-Changing News
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, January 2, 2023, tease would-be mothers awaiting news, a woman facing her fears, and a dad doing damage control. This is a drama-filled episode that you won’t want to miss!. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) want...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers for December 30: Li Shin’s Dream Day Becomes A Nightmare
DAYS spoilers for Friday, December 30, 2022, promises a wedding day that falls apart and a groom-to-be winding up not being a groom at all. Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) was on the cusp of getting everything he wanted but he didn’t – and for good reason. His wedding to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) came to an abrupt halt when her memory returned and now he has some serious explaining to do.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Holiday Visitors Say Goodbye
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers for the Week of January 2: Dirty Deeds and Surprising Moves
B&B spoilers for January 2 – January 6, 2023, promise lots of action happening for your favorites in Los Angeles. Find out what’s going to happen, who is confronting whom, and everything else you need to know. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Monday, January 2. Steffy’s past comes back to...
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Doc Disappears Into The Night
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
soaphub.com
GH Sad And Lonely Club: Should Harrison Chase And Sasha Corbin Date?
No one is denying that Sasha Gilmore Corbin has had a much more hellish year than Harrison Chase on General Hospital. But he’s had his troubles, too. And neither one knows exactly how to move forward. So should they give a shot at moving forward…with each other?. General...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: A Pregnant Pause And Big Question
Y&R spoilers weekly update for January 2 – 6, 2023, tease that the week ahead is one woman facing a huge change and a man hoping for another chance. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This...
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For December 30: Britt’s Big Blowout Birthday Party Stuns All
GH spoilers for Friday, December 30, 2022, reveal major celebrations, imminent danger, big confessions, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) first-ever birthday party is in full swing on The Haunted Star with...
soaphub.com
The Bold and the Beautiful Comings And Goings: Crime Partner Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Bold and the Beautiful (BB)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Bold and the Beautiful C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Weekly Update: Admiration, Taunts, And Confusion
B&B spoilers weekly update for January 02 – 06, 2023, tease that the week ahead is full of emotional fallout and a new course of action. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Los Angeles!. B&B Spoilers Weekly Recap. What started off as...
Comments / 0