Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Man faces California hate-crime charge after anti-Asian rant
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Colorado man with a misdemeanor hate crime offense after he allegedly targeted two young adults of Asian descent with racist and homophobic comments last week as they recorded a TikTok food review video at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Northern California. The incident occurred Dec. 24 in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon. The viral video prompted police to open an investigation. Jordan Douglas Krah was arrested Monday, and prosecutors filed charges against him Thursday. Attempts to reach Krah on Friday were not successful. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
WRDW-TV
Georgia mother shares story of losing sons to drunk driver
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As you start finalizing New Year’s Eve plans, authorities are reminding you not to get behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking. While it sounds obvious, the U.S. Department of Transportation State Highway Report for Georgia shows the number of traffic deaths is up.
YAHOO!
Georgia rapper among 5 men arrested in Clayton County Jail contraband investigation
Five men, including a Georgia rapper, have been arrested for their involvement in a criminal organization that dropped off contraband inside the fence of the Clayton County Jail, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Levon Allen’s office discovered the operation, which they said was delivering contraband to the...
Georgia investigators push to identify ‘Baby Jane Doe’ whose body was found on Ware County dirt road
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making a new push to identify a little girl whose body was found along a dirt road in Ware County more than 30 years ago. GBI shared information about “Baby Jane Doe” on social media on Thursday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Attorney General files intent to appeal judge’s bail ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed paperwork with the state Supreme Court to appeal a local judge’s ruling that eliminating cash bail for criminal defendants is unconstitutional. Raoul’s notice of appeal requests the high court reverse Wednesday’s ruling by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington. Cunnington ruled that the General Assembly overstepped its authority by eliminating cash bail in the so-called SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul. The law takes effect Sunday. Officials from 64 counties filed the lawsuit and intend to continue the status quo while the state appeals the order.
FOX 28 Spokane
AG: Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s attorney general says former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges related to his 2020 registration and absentee vote in the state. Attorney General Josh Stein told The Associated Press on Friday that there isn’t sufficient evidence to warrant the prosecution of the former Donald Trump aide or his wife, Debra. At issue is the address that Meadows used in Macon County to register to vote. He later cast a mail-in ballot. Meadows is a former western North Carolina congressman. A memo from state attorneys says factors favoring his residency in Macon County outweighed those against residence.
Georgia deputy arrested following alleged domestic dispute on Christmas
A Monroe County deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after an domestic altercation on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Official: California deputy killed during traffic stop
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed during a traffic stop and that a suspect was later killed. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says Deputy Isaiah Cordero pulled over a vehicle Thursday in the city of Jurupa Valley. Mayor Chris Barajas said in a Facebook post that the deputy died and the suspect was later killed. Multiple TV news reports showed a driver leading police on a high-speed chase along several freeways. The chase ended when a sheriff’s armored truck rammed the fleeing pickup and pinned it on an embankment. TV reports showed bullet holes in the windshield.
atlantanewsfirst.com
The Sixth: A Public Defender Crisis
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This is an ongoing series about the constitutionally guaranteed access to legal representation in court, and the consequences that arise when there are not enough public defenders. Advocates say lack of access to representation in court is a constitutional crisis that erodes public trust and violates the rights of the accused.
FOX 28 Spokane
California police make hate-crime arrest in anti-Asian rant
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a Colorado man was arrested for investigation of committing hate crimes in California after two young adults of Asian descent were targeted with racist and homophobic comments as they recorded a TikTok video at an In-N-Out Burger. The incident occurred Dec. 24 in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon, and the video’s spread online caught the attention of Police Chief Denton Carlson, who put word out on social media seeking the identities of the victims and the suspect. Police say that led to the arrest of 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah of Denver on Dec. 26. Krah could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Georgia Today: Court postponed for a Georgia prosecutor, cold snap death toll, and 2022's best album
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 29 edition of Georgia Today: Court postponed for a meddling GA prosecutor, cold snap's death toll is unclear, and one of 2022's best albums. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 29. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, new developments in the case against the former Georgia prosecutor who has been charged with meddling in the investigation of the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. It is unclear how many people died in the recent extreme cold snap. A Georgia musician captures the essence of 2022 with their latest album. And we'll return to a memorable story from the GPB Newsroom, that of a group of women skateboarders leading political discussions of life after Roe v. Wade. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Georgia Today: Judge accused of misconduct, UGA helping farmers, good news about sea turtles
On the Friday Dec. 30 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia judge accused of misconduct faces state judicial discipline panel, UGA researchers are helping farmers, good news about sea turtle populations. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 30. I'm Peter Biello....
FOX 28 Spokane
Report: ‘Human error’ helped spur wrong ballots in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s elections coordinator has determined that Nashville election officials erroneously updated voter lists for last month’s election and failed to follow steps to ensure the final version was accurate through computer mapping programming. The issue led 437 Tennessee voters to cast ballots in incorrect races. A report Friday by Elections Coordinator Mark Goins cited “human error” by the Davidson County Election Commission in assigning more than 3,000 voters to incorrect state legislative and congressional districts after redistricting. Hundreds cast wrong ballots before the issue was flagged, spurring a lawsuit settlement for provisional ballots for those voters only to be counted in contested elections.
WRDW-TV
Georgia agency helps frustrated residents with insurance claims
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - As thousands of people across Georgia recover from burst pipes and flooded homes, a statewide agency offers help to residents. “You’re not alone,” said Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. “We have a number of consumer service advocates who are standing by.”
American Lung Association makes case for 2023 to be the year Georgia drops smoking
Dr. Rabih Bechara, MD, is a pulmonologist at the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care for Augusta University of Medicine. He’s got a message for Georgians coming up on New Year’s Eve: Make 2023 the year you quit smoking. “Nearly 16% of people still smoke in the State...
FOX 28 Spokane
Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Office of Technology says the state has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices. Office spokesman Graig Lubsen said Thursday that the office “blocked TikTok from being used in our state system and on our state devices” as of Dec. 7. He tells The Journal Gazette the Office of Technology “is constantly testing the state system and making sure that the integrity is intact.” The blockage came on the same day that Indiana attorney general Todd Rokita sued TikTok, claiming the video-sharing platform misleads its users, particularly children, about the level of inappropriate content and security of consumer information.
FOX 28 Spokane
FOUND: Indigenous woman last seen at Tulalip Casino
TULALIP, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has cancelled the Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Raven Rice, stating she has been located. Last updated at 3:30 p.m. A Missing Indigenous Person alert has been issued by Washington State Police (WSP) on behalf of Colulee Dam Police Department. 25-year-old Raven Rice...
The Georgia Grand Jury's Investigation Into Trump's Election Involvement Is Close to Conclusion
Attempts by former president Donald Trump and his friends to rig the Georgia 2020 election are being looked into by a special grand jury, according to persons with knowledge of the situation.
Comments / 4