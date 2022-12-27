Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vt. police investigate one of their own after evidence goes missing
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston. Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement. Police affidavits in the case allege...
Rutland City Police warn of increase in car thefts
A spokesperson for Rutland City Police said the number of cars stolen around the city has skyrocketed in recent weeks.
newportdispatch.com
Teen involved in crash in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 16-year-old driver from Danville was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 7:50 a.m. According to the report he was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion when he exited the west side of the road and hit a rock embankment.
mychamplainvalley.com
Berlin police officer assaulted at Hilltop Inn
Berlin, VT — On December 26, officers from the Berlin Police Department were called to the Hilltop Inn located at 3472 Airport Rd. Officers were advised the 29-year-old male, Robert Spears, was not renting a room at the Hilltop Inn and was reported to be drunk and disorderly. Officers...
WCAX
Meeting to update public on Colchester ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ plan
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A public meeting about the planned “Diverging Diamond Interchange” in Colchester has been rescheduled for next month. The diamond is being created at Interstate 89′s Exit 16 near Costco. The design has both directions of traffic cross to the opposite side of the...
mynbc5.com
Police search for missing woman in Fair Haven
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — Police in Fair Haven, Vermont, need your help finding a missing person. Police tell us the family of Ashley Goodrich reported her missing Thursday. Goodrich is 35 years old and lives on Prospect Street in Fair Haven. Her family says they have not been able...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
newportdispatch.com
Man held without bail after assault, kidnapping in West Rutland
WEST RUTLAND — A 21-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in West Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at a home at around 4:45 a.m. Police allege that Logan Galante, of West Rutland, physically assaulted a household member causing them...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Poultney
POULTNEY — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Poultney yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home at around 7:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Luke McCamley, of Poultney, caused fear of serious bodily injury to a household member. McCamley was taken into custody...
Backstory: Longest Wait for a Train ... Story
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. When I started working at Seven Days 20 years ago, I noticed the Burlington rail yard right behind the office...
WCAX
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper has been suspended amid a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct involving thefts from an evidence room. Vermont State Police say Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova, who is based out of the Williston barracks, was put on paid relief-from-duty status on Dec. 19. Police...
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
mynbc5.com
Decorated Vermont State Trooper on leave during theft investigation
WILLISTON, Vt. — Decorated Vermont State Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova has been placed on paid administrative leave after the launch of a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct. DiGenova is alleged to have stolen items from a temporary police evidence room at the Williston Barracks. On Wednesday, a VSP spokesman...
WCAX
Key delivery has Burlington homeless pod community closer to completion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thirty homeless people are a step closer to having a warm safe shelter in Burlington. The city’s pod community got a boost on Thursday with the delivery of a building critical for the low-barrier shelter on Elmwood Avenue to open. Two trailers were delivered. They’re...
WCAX
Search underway for man suspected in South Burlington stabbing
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early Monday morning. It happened at an apartment building on Lime Kiln Road at about 1:15 a.m. Police say the responding officer found a woman suffering from several stab wounds...
suncommunitynews.com
Multiple arrests in November strong-armed robbery
Early morning break-in on Dockum Way leaves four facing charges. JAY | Authorities said a violent early morning home invasion left one person fleeing to safety and four facing charges. The strong-armed home invasion happened on Dockum Way in Jay at about 12:15 a.m. Nov. 20 when armed suspects broke...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile driver caught videoing himself excessively speeding through South Hero
SOUTH HERO — A 16-year-old from Grand Isle was cited following an incident in South Hero on Friday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 94 miles-per-hour in a 40 miles-per-hour zone. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the juvenile driver. Police say...
NECN
Police Trying to ID Woman Who Fired Gun Inside Vermont Bar
Police in Burlington, Vermont, are looking to identify a woman who reportedly fired a gun inside a local bar on Christmas night. Around 1:42 a.m. on Monday, Burlington police said they received a call from the owner of Esox on Main Street reporting that about an hour earlier, a woman had discharged a firearm inside the bar.
