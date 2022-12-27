ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, VT

WCAX

Vt. police investigate one of their own after evidence goes missing

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper is under investigation after several items went missing from the evidence room at the barracks in Williston. Court paperwork shows state police searched the trooper’s home and car, and that the trooper denied any involvement. Police affidavits in the case allege...
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Teen involved in crash in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 16-year-old driver from Danville was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 7:50 a.m. According to the report he was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion when he exited the west side of the road and hit a rock embankment.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Berlin police officer assaulted at Hilltop Inn

Berlin, VT — On December 26, officers from the Berlin Police Department were called to the Hilltop Inn located at 3472 Airport Rd. Officers were advised the 29-year-old male, Robert Spears, was not renting a room at the Hilltop Inn and was reported to be drunk and disorderly. Officers...
BERLIN, VT
mynbc5.com

Police search for missing woman in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — Police in Fair Haven, Vermont, need your help finding a missing person. Police tell us the family of Ashley Goodrich reported her missing Thursday. Goodrich is 35 years old and lives on Prospect Street in Fair Haven. Her family says they have not been able...
FAIR HAVEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man held without bail after assault, kidnapping in West Rutland

WEST RUTLAND — A 21-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in West Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at a home at around 4:45 a.m. Police allege that Logan Galante, of West Rutland, physically assaulted a household member causing them...
WEST RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Poultney

POULTNEY — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Poultney yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home at around 7:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Luke McCamley, of Poultney, caused fear of serious bodily injury to a household member. McCamley was taken into custody...
POULTNEY, VT
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Longest Wait for a Train ... Story

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. When I started working at Seven Days 20 years ago, I noticed the Burlington rail yard right behind the office...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper has been suspended amid a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct involving thefts from an evidence room. Vermont State Police say Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova, who is based out of the Williston barracks, was put on paid relief-from-duty status on Dec. 19. Police...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Decorated Vermont State Trooper on leave during theft investigation

WILLISTON, Vt. — Decorated Vermont State Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova has been placed on paid administrative leave after the launch of a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct. DiGenova is alleged to have stolen items from a temporary police evidence room at the Williston Barracks. On Wednesday, a VSP spokesman...
WILLISTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Multiple arrests in November strong-armed robbery

Early morning break-in on Dockum Way leaves four facing charges. JAY | Authorities said a violent early morning home invasion left one person fleeing to safety and four facing charges. The strong-armed home invasion happened on Dockum Way in Jay at about 12:15 a.m. Nov. 20 when armed suspects broke...
JAY, NY
NECN

Police Trying to ID Woman Who Fired Gun Inside Vermont Bar

Police in Burlington, Vermont, are looking to identify a woman who reportedly fired a gun inside a local bar on Christmas night. Around 1:42 a.m. on Monday, Burlington police said they received a call from the owner of Esox on Main Street reporting that about an hour earlier, a woman had discharged a firearm inside the bar.
BURLINGTON, VT

