Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state.Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia New Year’s day
In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen Building into a distillery and restaurant.
Pennington Gap will get $850,000 to renovate the former Bailey-Robbins building, allowing for a proposed coffee shop and radio station. According to the governor’s office, the project is expected to create 12–14 jobs.
The town of Tazewell will receive $600,000 to renovate the former Sunnyside Manor into a short-term housing development.
