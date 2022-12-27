ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state.

Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia New Year’s day

In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen Building into a distillery and restaurant.

Pennington Gap will get $850,000 to renovate the former Bailey-Robbins building, allowing for a proposed coffee shop and radio station. According to the governor’s office, the project is expected to create 12–14 jobs.

The town of Tazewell will receive $600,000 to renovate the former Sunnyside Manor into a short-term housing development.

Related
WJHL

VCEDA grant to help expand Starlink access in Dickenson County

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — A $144,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority will help bring high-speed internet access to 60 households in Dickenson County. The grant, along with $96,000 approved by the county board of supervisors, will expand access to Starlink’s low earth orbit space-based broadband to 97 unserved or underserved school-aged children. […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison

Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Local food systems get government boost

Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Water service restored to 9,000 Washington County customers

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough officials said Friday evening that water service had been restored to 9,000 customers in Washington County. According to the town, service was restored to customers in the Bumpus Cove, Embreeville, Conklin, Washington College, Limestone, Telford, and Bailey Bridge Road areas. No leaks were discovered in any six-inch water lines, but […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City combats ‘silver tsunami’ with retirement incentive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City could have big staffing shake-ups early next year as just under 60 employees evaluate whether to accept retirement incentives offered earlier this month. Town officials have long anticipated a so-called “silver tsunami,” a wave of longtime employees retiring all at once. Offering these employees benefits to retire by […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
cbs19news

State grocery tax to be taken away in the new year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Even though you will be paying extra for plastic bags, beginning on Jan. 1, you'll be saving a little on what goes in them. On Sunday, grocery bills across Virginia will dip by 1.5 percent because the General Assembly voted to put an end to the state sales taxes on groceries.
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Why U.S. Leaders Are Taking Notice of Virginia’s Surprise BRT Success

Editor's note: this article originally appeared on Virginia Mercury and is republished with permission. Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to becoming one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country. Now transportation leaders from as far away as...
RICHMOND, VA
WJHL

More Washington County residents to have water Friday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jonesborough utility district will restore service to more areas Friday. Mayor Chuck Vest says the district will move on to the Washington College, Telford and Limestone zones tomorrow before moving north to Bowmantown. Vest told News Channel 11 that he can’t give a precise estimate as to when all 13,000 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough residents without water cross county lines for showers

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – YMCAs across the region have opened up their showers for those impacted by the water issues in Jonesborough. Several of those without water traveled to the Unicoi County YMCA Thursday morning and brought jugs and containers with them. Roughly 20-30 people were able to shower as Jonesborough works to restore […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023

Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, …. Bristol, Va. vice mayor talks plans for landfill, casino in 2023. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies’ …. Lady Greene Devils fall in Andrew Johnson Bank...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Judge denies request to dismiss part of Bristol, Va. landfill lawsuit

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A federal judge has denied a request by Bristol, Virginia to dismiss part of a lawsuit filed by Bristol, Tennessee over the city’s troublesome landfill. Bristol, Virginia wanted the court to dismiss Bristol, Tennessee’s “public nuisance” claim, but an Abingdon district court judge last week deemed it “legally sufficient” and rejected […]
BRISTOL, VA
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Consulting firm to conduct $100k corridor study for Lynn Garden

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Nashville-based consulting firm will conduct a corridor study for Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport. According to the City of Kingsport, the City and the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development (GKAD) have partnered to develop the study, which consulting firm Kimley Horn will oversee. “Kimley Horn plans to investigate the baseline […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

