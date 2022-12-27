ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Comments / 0

Related
edglentoday.com

ISP Reports Fatal Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash In St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police today provided preliminary information about a two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 6:27 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on U.S. 50, just east of North Rieder Road, Lebanon Township. A 60-year-old male from Breese - Keith E. Van Ness - was reported...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Kell home damaged by Thursday afternoon fire

The Kell Fire Department with mutual aid assistance from multiple other fire departments fought a fire Thursday afternoon in a home at 4873 Kell Road just west of Kell. No one was at home at the residence occupied by Joe and Jessika Thorpe and owned by Dee Myers of Tolono, Illinois. The fire was first reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from under the eves.
KELL, IL
KMOV

Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights. Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
CAHOKIA, IL
wgel.com

Breese Man Killed In St. Clair County Crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Breese man Thursday morning. The crash occurred at 6:27 AM. 60 year old Keith E. VanNess, of Breese, was reportedly traveling eastbound on US 50, just east of North Rieder road in St. Clair County, in a passenger vehicle.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
LEBANON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Three injured in I-57 crash at Jefferson-Franklin County Line

State Police say three people were injured in a crash on I-57 at the Jefferson-Franklin County line where a car crossed the median and broadsided an oncoming vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Makov of Hollendale Beach, Florida was traveling northbound when he changed lanes forcing a pickup driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville off the road. After the rear of the semi hit the front end of the pickup, Newbury lost control and went through the median and into the oncoming southbound lanes. He broadsided a car driven by 72-year-old John Laehn of Aiken, South Carolina. A second car driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort then hit the Laehn car.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Storage units damaged in morning fire in Herrin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A storage unit building was damaged this morning following a fire in Williamson County. The fire broke out this morning shortly after 8:00 a.m. at a storage building along Herrin Road. Fire crews from Herrin Fire, Marion Fire, and Carterville Fire, and Williamson County Fire responded to...
HERRIN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Water conservation lifted for Centralia and satellite water customers

The City of Centralia has lifted the water conservation request for Centralia and satellite water customers. The city announced Saturday morning that due to the repairs that have been made and the decrease in consumption, the request for water conservation is no longer necessary. The city thanks those businesses and...
CENTRALIA, IL
kbsi23.com

3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in Jefferson County, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people are injured after a four-vehicle wreck involving five people on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Ruslan Mankov, 30, of Hollandale Beach, Fla. was driving a 2018 silver Freightliner truck tractor semi trailer northbound on I-57 near milepost...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, December 30th, 2022

A 34-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property. Brock Linder of South Elm was taken into custody by Centralia Police and transported to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Shane Bell of Brookside Avenue in Centralia was arrested by Centralia...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Those getting their water from the City of Centralia asked to conserve water

The City of Centralia is asking all of its water customers as well as those on the satellite water systems that get their water from Centralia to conserve water. City Manager Kory Smith says the request comes as a result of rising water usage due to a number of water line breaks. He reports the deep freeze resulted in broken lines at residences coupled with some breaks in main water lines including one on the raw water line to Boulder on Carlyle Lake. Over the long Christmas weekend when temperatures dropped below zero the city handled 70 requests from residents to turn off the water due to frozen or broken service lines in addition to two water main breaks.
CENTRALIA, IL
wfcnnews.com

One airlifted, one transported by ambulance in I-57 crash

FRANKLIN / JEFFERSON COUNTY - One person was airlifted and another was transported by ambulance following a crash today on Interstate 57. The accident occurred around mile marker 90 near the Franklin / Jefferson County line around 2:30 p.m. Reports indicate that a passenger car crossed the median for unknown...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy