Top Chef's Kwame Onwuachi Caps Off a Busy 2022 with Baby News
Bravo's Top Chef alum Kwame released a book, opened a restaurant, and more this year — and now he's reportedly going to be a dad. Kwame Onwuachi, who competed on Season 13 of Bravo's Top Chef, is ready to add the title of dad to his resume, according to reports.
Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Christmas with Her Family Included Matching PJ’s
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member gave a glimpse of her holiday morning with her mom, sister, and husband, Chris. Candiace Dillard Bassett knows how to serve up major holiday fashion. Last year, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member celebrated her 35th birthday by throwing an “Ugly Christmas Sweater Birthday Party,” where she rocked a green cat-themed crewneck with “Meowy Christmas” on the front.
Heather Dubrow “Finally Convinced” Husband Terry to Do Something After 30 Years
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member loved that her husband agreed to give this “interesting” experience a try. “So after three decades together, I finally convinced Terry to eat at the bar,” Heather Dubrow hilariously quipped about her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, as they dined in style at the lavish CdM restaurant in Corona Del Mar, California, this week.
Lisa Hochstein Reveals Which Unexpected Bravolebs Supported Her Amid Her Divorce from Lenny
As she goes through her divorce from Lenny Hochstein, Lisa is getting valuable advice from some of the women from other Bravo shows. During difficult times, people often find support in unexpected places. As The Real Housewives of Miami’s Lisa Hochstein navigates her divorce from her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein (with whom she shares a son, Logan, 7, and daughter, Elle, 3), she’s receiving support from her fellow cast members and the greater Bravolebrity community.
Anisha Gives Her Mystery Man an Engagement Deadline in the Family Karma Midseason Trailer
Plus, Nicholas jokes he’s a “runaway bride” ahead of his wedding to Amrit, and Rish contemplates proposing to Monica. If you thought all the drama on Family Karma Season 3 was about Monica Vaswani and Rish Karam’s relationship woes and the fallout from Vishal Parvani’s wedding night behavior, then you were sorely mistaken.
Teresa’s Lawyer Responds to Accusations That Louie Gifted Her Daughters Fake Cartier
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member’s lawyer called the Christmas gift allegations “silly.”. After Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, gifted her daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana $12,500 Juste Un Clou Cartier bracelets for Christmas, social media users were quick to doubt their validity following Gia’s since-deleted unboxing TikTok.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Tamra Judge Opens Up About Undergoing Surgery: “Wish Me Luck”
The RHOC cast member revealed that she is undergoing abdominal surgery in a series of candid Instagram posts. The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge shared an update on her health this week. She revealed to her fans that she is undergoing surgery, sharing insights into the procedure via several social media posts.
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Can You Guess Which Salt Lake City Reunion Dress Is by a Project Runway Designer?
For The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion, one friend kept her fashion in the Bravo family. For The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, Angie Harrington, and Danna Bui-Negrete all came dressed in their very best. One of the ladies even turned to a member of the Bravo family to design her stunning dress. Danna’s burnt orange caped number with statement shoulder pads was designed by none other than Project Runway Season 17 alum Afa Ah Loo.
We Have a Major Update on Ace Tucker’s Acting Career: “My Son Is a Superstar”
RHOA parents Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s 6-year-old just added a festive new role to his résumé. Ace Tucker is ready for his close-up! The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s 6-year-old son is filming a new Christmas movie, his dad revealed in a December 29 Instagram post.
We’re Learning a Bit More About Mia Thornton’s Friendship with Jacqueline Blake
The Real Housewives of Potomac viewers have been getting to know Mia Thornton’s good friend Jacqueline Blake a little better during Season 7. And in the upcoming January 1 episode of RHOP, Mia breaks down in more detail her bond and relationship with her longtime friend. In a first...
See How Shereé Whitfield & Her Kids Stayed Cozy on Christmas
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member enlisted her family for a fun TikTok trend. 2022 has proved to be quite an eventful year for Shereé Whitfield as she debuted her long-awaited, She by Shereé fashion show, which included “a total of 24 looks, plus a few extras.” Thanks to the trendy collection, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member was named one of the “93 Most Stylish ‘People’ of 2022” by The New York Times.
Melissa Gorga Is Heating Up Aruba in Crop Tops, Low-Cut Swimsuits, and Cutout Jumpsuits
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is rocking so many sizzling outfits while on vacation with her family. After celebrating an incredible first Christmas in their new home, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids hopped on a plane to soak up the sun in Aruba. As she continues to show via Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is bringing even more heat to the island as she enjoys her vacation in sizzling ensembles.
Bethenny Frankel and Daughter Bryn Go on a Staycation in Their “Happy Place”
The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel is a firm believer that there's no place like home for the holidays. On Wednesday, December 28, she documented a special day spent with her daughter, Bryn, and her fiancé, Paul, in their "happy place," aka the Hamptons. "Off...
