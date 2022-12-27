The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is rocking so many sizzling outfits while on vacation with her family. After celebrating an incredible first Christmas in their new home, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids hopped on a plane to soak up the sun in Aruba. As she continues to show via Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is bringing even more heat to the island as she enjoys her vacation in sizzling ensembles.

1 DAY AGO