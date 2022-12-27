Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 29. White was a three-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner during his 17-year career. The Blue Jays outfielder made one of the greatest catches in postseason history in Game 3 of the 1992 World Series, robbing the Braves' David Justice of an extra-base hit at the center-field wall with a snag that drew comparisons to Willie Mays’ iconic play in the ‘54 Fall Classic. Toronto went on to win the first of two straight World Series titles. White won a third ring with the Marlins in '97.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO