FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 29
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 29. White was a three-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner during his 17-year career. The Blue Jays outfielder made one of the greatest catches in postseason history in Game 3 of the 1992 World Series, robbing the Braves' David Justice of an extra-base hit at the center-field wall with a snag that drew comparisons to Willie Mays’ iconic play in the ‘54 Fall Classic. Toronto went on to win the first of two straight World Series titles. White won a third ring with the Marlins in '97.
MLB
Zaidi addresses 'frustrating' Correa saga
Ten days after the Giants’ 13-year, $350 million deal with star shortstop Carlos Correa fell apart over medical concerns, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi publicly addressed the situation for the first time, calling the free-agent saga “frustrating” and “disappointing” during a Zoom call with reporters on Friday.
MLB
How Mariners are following championship blueprint
SEATTLE -- The narrative of the Mariners’ offseason has taken a turn to the point where the club’s inaction at the top of the free-agent market is more under the microscope than its trades for two position players who are coming off a better season than their incumbents.
MLB
3 big questions from Mets' busy offseason
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It has been, by any measure, a banner offseason for the Mets, who have done more to augment their roster than any club in baseball. Eight hundred million dollars of spending can accomplish a lot for a franchise, but it cannot guarantee a championship. So as the New Year dawns, it’s worth digging into three questions the Mets must answer if they wish to transform from big spenders into big winners:
MLB
3 remaining questions for the Dodgers' offseason
LOS ANGELES -- After a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings, things have started to pick up for the Dodgers in the free-agent market. Over the last few weeks, Los Angeles has come to terms on one-year deals with right-hander Noah Syndergaard and designated hitter J.D. Martinez. With a few holes left on the roster, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman surely has other moves up his sleeve.
MLB
Sale, Story and 3 other big Sox questions
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It has been a busy start to the offseason for Boston, but there is still more to do. Here are five questions the Red Sox are hoping to answer before or during Spring Training.
MLB
3 key questions for the Bucs in the new year
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos' Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Regardless of how you would rate the Pirates’ offseason thus far, you can’t say it’s been uneventful. Fresh off reaching...
MLB
Rogers' twin brother crashes intro call with important question
During an introductory Zoom call with reporters Friday, left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers insisted that he didn’t expect too many shenanigans after joining his identical twin brother, Tyler Rogers, in the Giants’ bullpen. “We’re not tricksters,” said Taylor, who finalized a three-year, $33 million deal with the Giants on...
MLB
Phils premiere ‘Bedlam at the Bank’ video yearbook
On Friday, the Phillies premiered their latest video yearbook, “Bedlam at the Bank,” on the Phillies YouTube Channel. Written and directed by Emmy award winner Dan “Video” Stephenson, this 70-minute production follows the exciting Phillies 2022 campaign, through the early season struggles into the incredible stretch run through Red October.
MLB
5 Orioles predictions for the 2023 season
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The end of the year is always a time to reflect. But it’s also a time to look ahead. And after a fun Orioles season in 2022, fans in Baltimore surely can’t wait to see what comes next in ‘23.
MLB
For Cubs to compete, these 5 must produce
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In order to make a postseason push in 2023, the Cubs sought free agent reinforcements. The North Siders added an impact starter in Jameson Taillon, a comeback candidate and former MVP in center fielder Cody Bellinger and reeled in star shortstop Dansby Swanson with a blockbuster contract.
MLB
23 predictions for Brewers in 2023
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Here are 23 predictions for the Brewers in 2023. Some are serious, some aren’t. Don’t hold me to any of them. 1....
MLB
Segura agrees to deal with Marlins (source)
MIAMI – The Marlins on Wednesday night agreed to terms with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million deal, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the news. Segura represents Miami’s first Major League free-agent signing during an offseason dominated by its National League East rivals...
MLB
A look at the 11 longest home runs of 2022
Home runs were the story of the 2022 season. From Albert Pujols' pursuit of No. 700 in the final season of his Hall of Fame-worthy career to Aaron Judge breaking Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League home run record, we had plenty of opportunities to appreciate the majesty of the long ball. So, as per tradition, we have compiled a list of the 11 longest home runs of the past season (two players tied at No. 10) as measured by Statcast.
MLB
Incredible 2022 stats -- 1 for each team
Part of what makes baseball the best are the feats and amazing stats accruing left and right, every single day. We chronicle them throughout the year, but there’s no better time than before the calendar flips to take a look back. It’s hard to pick just one per team,...
MLB
Marwin heading to Japan on 1-year deal (report)
Veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez has reached a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, according to a report from MLB Network insider Jon Heyman on Friday. Gonzalez, who will turn 34 in March, slashed .185/.255/.321 over 86 games for the Yankees in...
MLB
Bold predictions for the 2023 Cardinals
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With Christmas having passed, being in that awkward time before the dawn of the new year, I got to thinking about -- what else? -- baseball. Oh, it won’t be long now until gloves will be popping, hitters will be smashing BP fastballs and the warm Florida sun will be making snow-covered northern folks jealous and plotting their Spring Training trips.
MLB
Billy Wagner’s Cooperstown candidacy
Billy Wagner is in his eighth year on the Hall of Fame ballot. Here's his case for getting into Cooperstown. Wagner was one of the most dominant closers ever. The flamethrowing left-hander notched 422 saves in his 16-year career with the Astros, Phillies, Mets, Red Sox and Braves. He racked up 1,196 strikeouts. He had a 2.31 ERA. He was a seven-time All-Star and the NL Reliever of the Year in 1999, and he helped lead his teams to the postseason seven times.
MLB
11 top plays to remember from 2022
There's just enough time left in 2022 to take one last look back at the top plays of the year. So let's hand out some end-of-the-year superlatives. Here are the stars who produced the standout plays of the season -- the hardest-hit ball, the longest home run, the fastest strikeout, the hardest outfield assist and more.
