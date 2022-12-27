ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Man, teen girl hospitalized after shooting in northeast Wichita, police say

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man and teen girl early Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 5:55 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. Harding. Officers found a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home, police spokesman Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Both people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. They underwent surgery and remain in critical condition, Rebolledo said.

Investigators are working to find out what led up to the shooting and to find a suspect, Rebolledo added.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wichita detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 .

Wichita, KS
