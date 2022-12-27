ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Southwest Cuts 2,300 Flights; Refunds, Reimbursement Requests Announced

Southwest Airlines continued to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos Thursday, canceling another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The airline said in a statement Thursday that it plans to return to normal operations on Friday, after previously warning that cancellations could continue for days.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Southwest Airlines Says Holiday Meltdown Will ‘Certainly' Hit Fourth-Quarter Results

Southwest Airlines' holiday meltdown will "certainly" hit its fourth-quarter results, an executive said Thursday. Southwest canceled thousands of flights over the past week while other airlines stabilized after brutal winter storms. The airline said it expects a normal operation on Friday. Southwest Airlines' holiday meltdown will "certainly" hit its fourth-quarter...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Southwest Says It Will Return to Normal Operations Friday After Days of Chaos

Southwest Airlines continued to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos Thursday, cancelling another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The airline said in a statement Thursday that it plans to return to normal operations on Friday, after previously warning that cancellations could continue for days.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Scrambles to Fly Nine-Year-Old to Dallas Amid Southwest Airlines Disruptions

A North Texas family said the flight disruptions on Southwest Airlines this week left them scrambling for options for their child who was flying on his own. After spending Christmas with his dad in Hawaii, 9-year-old Nathan Williams was planning to fly back to the mainland the day after Christmas on Southwest Airlines.
DALLAS, TX
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Why the U.S. Electric Grid Isn't Running on 100% Renewable Energy Yet

The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy