Southwest Cuts 2,300 Flights; Refunds, Reimbursement Requests Announced
Southwest Airlines continued to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos Thursday, canceling another 2,350 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago. The airline said in a statement Thursday that it plans to return to normal operations on Friday, after previously warning that cancellations could continue for days.
Southwest Airlines Says Holiday Meltdown Will ‘Certainly' Hit Fourth-Quarter Results
Southwest Airlines' holiday meltdown will "certainly" hit its fourth-quarter results, an executive said Thursday. Southwest canceled thousands of flights over the past week while other airlines stabilized after brutal winter storms. The airline said it expects a normal operation on Friday. Southwest Airlines' holiday meltdown will "certainly" hit its fourth-quarter...
Southwest Says It Will Return to Normal Operations Friday After Days of Chaos
Family Scrambles to Fly Nine-Year-Old to Dallas Amid Southwest Airlines Disruptions
A North Texas family said the flight disruptions on Southwest Airlines this week left them scrambling for options for their child who was flying on his own. After spending Christmas with his dad in Hawaii, 9-year-old Nathan Williams was planning to fly back to the mainland the day after Christmas on Southwest Airlines.
