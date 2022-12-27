ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty

Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Here's How to Know If Your Company's Layoff Policy Is a ‘Good' One

Putting workers first in how they are treated and paid, not climate change or political activism, is the most important ESG issue for companies, according to polling of the American public. That means as layoffs increase throughout the economy, how companies let workers go will increasingly be tied to evolving...
How to Avoid Buy Now, Pay Later Traps

If you’ve shopped online, you may have noticed a new option when checking out, a buy now, pay later plan. The offers sound enticing: Get your purchase home with no interest and no fees. But as Consumer Reports explains, there are some important warnings you need to know before clicking now and paying later.
Don't Overpay for Prescriptions—Even Well-Marketed Ones

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. How much would you pay to preserve the thing you find most attractive about yourself?. For me, that thing is my hair. In times when I felt otherwise unappealing, my hair was always there — thick, coifed and widow's peaked. So at the very first signs my hairline was receding in my mid-20s, I started taking a drug to stop it.

