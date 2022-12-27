ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Days of Our Lives Said Goodbye to John Aniston with Touching Final Appearance for Victor Kiriakis

John Aniston starred on Days of Our Lives until his death on Nov. 11 at the age of 89 John Aniston sailed into the sunset on his last episode of Days of Our Lives.  The legacy soap actor's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis aired on Peacock Monday with a touching tribute to his 37 years on the show. The episode aired more than a month after Aniston died at the age of 89 on Nov. 11. The final episode for Aniston featured somewhat of a redemption arc for his...
Us Weekly

How ‘Days of Our Lives’ Honored John Aniston in His Final Episode

A bittersweet goodbye. The annual holiday episode of Days of Our Lives honored the late John Aniston with his final appearance on the soap opera. The Monday, December 26, episode began with Aniston’s character, Victor Kiriakis, questioning why Leo Stark (portrayed by Greg Rikaart) was in his home and demanding him to leave. After the […]
DoYouRemember?

Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
Elle

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple and Their Big ‘Surprise’ Gifts

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez loves Christmas...and her first holiday season as Mrs. Ben Affleck is one she is determined to make even more extraordinary than usual, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that both Lopez and Affleck have gotten multiple meaningful gifts for each other and are very set on creating special new holiday traditions for their new blended family.
POPSUGAR

Violet Affleck Is All Grown Up in Rare Appearance With Mom Jennifer Garner on Her 17th Birthday

Violet Affleck made a major appearance with mom Jennifer Garner at the White House on Dec. 1, and she looked all grown up. The duo attended the state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Thursday was also Violet's 17th birthday, and in the photos, Garner beams at her eldest. See the photos of Violet and Garner's night out in DC ahead.
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
IndieWire

Kate Hudson on Hollywood Nepotism Discourse: ‘If You Work Hard and You Kill It, It Doesn’t Matter’

Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the current “Nepo Baby” discourse. The “Glass Onion” star, and daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, said she “doesn’t really care” about the recent conversation about Hollywood nepotism in an interview with The Independent published Saturday. “The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care,” Hudson said in the interview. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.” Hudson further compared Hollywood to other industries...

