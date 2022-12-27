Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
CBS Sports
LeBron James after Lakers' fifth loss in six games: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
Playing the Miami Heat on the second game of a road back-to-back is never a fun time for any team, but the experience was especially rough for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times and trailed by as much as 22 en route to a 112-98 defeat, their fifth in the past six games.
Michigan tries to rebound vs. Maryland after upset loss
Coming off a stunning loss to Central Michigan, 63-61, on Thursday, Michigan looks to put its season back on course
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Double-doubles Friday
Paul closed Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors with 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 35 minutes. Paul has been playing very well of late, reaching the 20-point mark in back-to-back contests for the first time in the campaign while also notching three double-doubles over his last six contests. He's averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds over 13 contests since returning from a lengthy 14-game absence due to a nagging heel injury.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles massively against Toronto
Ayton logged four points (2-10 FG), seven rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors. Ayton had a woeful performance from the field and couldn't contribute too much in other categories to even salvage his fantasy output a bit. That said, Ayton had surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his previous six games and should operate as Phoenix's main scoring threat as long as Devin Booker (groin) remains out, so there's a strong possibility this was nothing more than a bad game for the star big man.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder
John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
CBS Sports
Wofford coach Jay McAuley resigns after players reportedly tell school administrators they are unhappy
In a surprising turn of events in the Southern Conference, fourth-year Wofford coach Jay McAuley, who has amassed a 58-41 record with the Terriers and never recorded a losing record, is resigning from his position effective immediately. The school announced the news Friday evening but no specifics were given. "Jay...
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Nets power-play tally
Chychrun scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Chychrun went 10 games without a goal, but he still had 10 helpers in that span. The 24-year-old's tally in the second period Thursday tied the game at 2-2. The defenseman continues to do all that's asked of him with four tallies, 17 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 18 appearances this season. If he's still on the waiver wire, he should be scooped up in anticipation of him eventually being traded to a contender.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Puts up team-high 34 points
Lillard closed with 34 points (12-29 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 42 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to Golden State. Lillard got off to a modest start in this one by putting up five points in the first quarter, but he really started to heat up in the second period. He finished with 14 points on 4-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from downtown in 11 second-quarter minutes. Lillard has now reached the 30-point threshold in two of his last three contests.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Practicing Friday
MacKinnon (upper body) is practicing in a non-contact jersey on Friday, Adrian Dater of 104.3 The Fan reports. MacKinnon has been out of action since Dec. 5, and this was the first time he joined his teammates at practice since the injury. MacKinnon looked fast during practice and could be back in the lineup shortly. He has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10
I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Practices fully, set to play Monday
Hurst (calf) was a full practice participant Thursday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The full session to open Week 17 prep sets the stage for Hurst to make his return to the lineup after missing the Bengals' last three games with the calf injury. Assuming he experiences no setbacks as the week rolls along, Hurst should reclaim his role as the Bengals' top tight end, sending Mitchell Wilcox back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in the process. In his 12 appearances on the season, Hurst has put together a 48-400-2 receiving line on 63 targets.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday
Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Practices in limited fashion
Hinton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. After not practicing in any capacity the past two weeks while sitting out a win over the Cardinals and a loss to the Rams, Hinton has now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 17 prep. Fellow receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) have joined Hinton as limited participants in both of the Broncos' first two practices of the week, but since those two played in the Christmas Day loss to Los Angeles, they both appear to be good bets to suit up Sunday in Kansas City. Hinton, on the other hand, may need to graduate to full participation at Friday's practice to prove his injury is behind him and guarantee his availability for Sunday.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Takes step forward Thursday
Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate. Although Davis upgraded from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday, Philadelphia's first two sessions of Week 17 prep were both walkthroughs, and the 336-pounder has yet to clear all the necessary protocols for head injuries that would eventually allow him to suit up New Year's Day against New Orleans. Expect Friday's injury report to provide further clarification regarding Davis' weekend availability.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots
Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
CBS Sports
Aaliyah Edwards becomes first UConn player with 20 points, 20 rebounds in a game since Maya Moore
The shorthanded No. 8 UConn Huskies went home with a 72-47 win over the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday and Aaliyah Edwards had herself a career night in the process. The junior forward became the the first UConn player with 20 points and 20 rebounds since Maya Moore in 2010.
Comments / 0