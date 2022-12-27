Read full article on original website
OSF OnCall Remote Monitoring Program for parents | Ask the Doc
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cases of RSV, a respiratory illness affecting kids, are soaring across the country and right here in central Illinois. Kara Roat, the Manager of Digital Patient Care at OSF OnCall Digital Health, joined WMBD This Morning Thursday for our Ask the Doc segment. She tells WMBD’s Matt Sheehan and Kyreon Lee how this program is both helpful for parents and the local hospital systems.
Eagle View Community Health System expanding to Monmouth in 2023
MONMOUTH, Ill. — Access to health care across rural communities is a struggle for many, but there's a new development to fill the need in western Illinois. Eagle View Community Health System is set to open a new health care provider location in Monmouth in early 2023. The group offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services. It currently has locations in Oquawka and Stronghurst, Ill.
Economic outlook for 2023 ‘looking good’ according to Bradley econ professor
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The past year has been marked by economic turbulence as inflation reached record highs leading to a snowball effect on other parts of the economy. Two questions face consumers when looking ahead to the economy in 2023: What’s the trend for inflation, and what are the chances of a recession?
Galesburg is without a 24-hour pharmacy. Here’s why Walgreens was forced to reduce its hours
Galesburg is temporarily without a 24-hour retail pharmacy. Due to staffing issues, Galesburg’s only 24-hour pharmacy — Walgreen’s on West Fremont Street — has had to reduce its hours. As of Thursday, pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
OSF HealthCare Announces New Chief Medical Officer for Hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth
OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce Glenn J. Milos, DO-MPH, JD-MDB, CPE, as the new vice president, chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. In this position, Dr. Milos will be responsible for leading the practice of...
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
Code of conduct changes at Civic Center impacting Rivermen games
PEORIA, Ill. – Fans of events will have an updated set of rules to go by when attending games at the Peoria Civic Center. The Peoria Rivermen and Civic Center officials jointly announced on Wednesday an updated code of conduct policy. The statement said that attendees have an expectation of “an environment in which they will be treated in a consistent, professional, and courteous manner by all facility staff and team personnel.” It adds that as part of that, all fans are responsible for their own behavior.
What is closed on New Years?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching. According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.
Bishop Tylka of Peoria urges faithful to pray for ailing former pope
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The head of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is calling on the faithful to pray for Pope Emeritus Bendict XVI. Bishop Louis Tylka made a brief statement on his Facebook page. “Please join me in praying for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. It has been reported...
Students out after pipe bursts at IWU, won’t be reimbursed for damage
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens at students at Illinois Wesleyan University will be relocated for the next semester after a water pipe broke on Christmas Eve. IWU in Bloomington has to now conduct repairs on the Gates-Fricke student apartments. This will affect 45 students who have to be relocated...
Peoria woman now charged with drug-induced homicide
PEORIA (1470 WMBD) - A Peoria woman we reported on a few weeks ago has now been charged with drug-induced homicide. A Peoria County grand jury is charging Sharon Lucy, 58 with those counts after meeting Tuesday. The indictment accuses Lucy of delivering Fentanyl to a woman in August, allegedly...
Three area counties say ‘no’ to Pretrial Fairness Act portion of SAFE-T Act
TOULON, Ill. – Add two area counties to the list of counties that say they won’t enforce the “cashless bail” rules contained in the state’s SAFE-T Act as of Sunday, now that a judge says they’re unconstitutional. Stark County State’s Attorney Caroline Borden Campion...
UPDATE: Crews responding to haz-mat situation in Princeville
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – “A well-coordinated multi-jurisdictional response from all parties involved.”. That’s how the Peoria Fire Department sums up their involvement in a hazardous materials situation in Princeville Thursday near village hall and the city’s water plant. Peoria was the mutual-aid agency called in to help...
Peoria County will not implement Pre-Trial Fairness Act
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos announced Thursday that Peoria will not implement the elimination of cash bail that is set to go into effect Jan. 1. A Kankakee judge ruled the elimination of cash bail–the section of the SAFE-T Act named the Pre-Trial...
Hoos reacts to SAFE-T Act ruling
PEORIA, Ill. — The Pretrial Fairness Act, part of Illinois’ Safe-T-Act legislation, was ruled unconstitutional late Wednesday — and a local prosecutor says Peoria County must abide by that. Kankakee County Judge Thomas Cunnington found the courts, not the legislature, have the power to make decisions on...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Peoria woman pleads not guilty to fentanyl overdose homicide
Employee in hospital after stabbing at Bartonville restaurant
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at Homestyle Grille on Garfield Avenue in Bartonville. According to Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree, a couple of employees were arguing when one stabbed the other in the upper forearm. The injury is non-life threatening and the victim was taken to the hospital.
