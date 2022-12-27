Over the last three years, Fauquier Hospital has delivered over 1,000 babies. The need to have a variety of options available for patients in our community and surrounding areas is crucial. After welcoming midwifery services to the community in early 2020, we found that patients were increasingly interested in learning about different pain management options. Nitrous oxide therapy made its debut as a safe pain management solution in 2022 and it is now paving the way as an additional tool expecting mothers can use when in the delivery room. The nitrous oxide is delivered to the patient through a wearable mask and consists of a mixture of N2O (50%) and oxygen (50%). According to the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM), “Research has supported the reasonable efficacy, safety, and unique and beneficial qualities of N2O as an analgesic for labor and its use as a widely accepted component of quality maternity care” (2022).

WARRENTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO