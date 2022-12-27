Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Festival announces selection of Pages
Four boys have been selected to serve as Pages in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 28th through May 7th, 2023. The Pages are Lincoln James Cahak, Wyatt Randolph Estep, Bryce Wilbie Morrow and Clayton Donovan Sutphin. Lincoln James Cahak is the son...
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal’s Animal Shelter looks back on successful year as Precious looks forward to finding a home
We visited the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter on Progress Drive a few days before New Year’s, principally to meet Precious, the shelter’s longest term resident. Precious has been at the shelter for two years, followed next by a white pit bull terrier named Neko, who just yesterday appeared to be getting lucky – a potential adopter was in the building! Neko had been waiting a year for his luck to change. We hope that it did.
royalexaminer.com
David Bruce Wood (1955 – 2022)
David Bruce Wood, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. Mr. Wood was born on May 11, 1955, in Luray, Virginia, to the late Wayne Wood and Lucy Sealock Campbell. He was a member of Moose Lodge #403 in Strasburg, Virginia, and American Legion Giles B. Cook Post #53.
royalexaminer.com
You never know what historical documents you might find laying around a Circuit Court Clerk’s Office
When does a Circuit Court Clerk’s Office become a “museum”? That is the question that arose after a recent visit to the Warren County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and the spotting of a framed, under glass map of Shenandoah National Park on the wall. A closer examination of text printed at the bottom indicated that the map of the full length of the park from Front Royal/Warren County in the north to the City of Waynesboro, Augusta and Albemarle Counties 105.5 miles to the south, dated to a 1927-28 Department of the Interior geological survey citing “tentative boundaries”.
royalexaminer.com
Rooted in Wellness Campaign
Northwestern CSB’s Prevention and Wellness Services is gearing up for their 3rd annual “Rooted In” campaign. 2023’s message is “Rooted in Wellness” and will focus on eight different dimensions of wellness. “Each month we hope to encourage and challenge community members to get involved by either participating in a monthly challenge or attending a Lunch and Learn session.” Communications Specialist Corialise Pence stated. If you would like to learn more about the campaign please visit www.nwcsbwellness.com.
royalexaminer.com
William H. “Bill” Boswell (1932 – 2022)
William H. “Bill” Boswell, 90, of Star Tannery, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester. Bill was...
royalexaminer.com
Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Jacobus (1954 – 2022)
Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Jacobus, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Richard Jacobus; son, Richard; daughter, Jessica; sister, Wanda and three grandchildren. Della Irene Wright Burke...
royalexaminer.com
Barry S. Rexrode (1955 – 2022)
Barry S. Rexrode, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
royalexaminer.com
Wanda Fox Bryant (1946 – 2022)
Wanda Fox Bryant, 76, of Front Royal, passed into Glory on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital. Pastor John Kenney will conduct a memorial service at LifePoint Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:00 pm. A time for family and friends will be at 11:00 am. Wanda...
shoredailynews.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Lori Cockrell and Josh Ingram – our new Mayor and Councilman
In this town talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lori Cockrell and Josh Ingram. Lori will be the new Mayor of Front Royal at the beginning of the new year, and Josh will be a new Front Royal Town Council member. Lori will be the first female Mayor of...
Augusta Free Press
Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands, forests under conservation easements
Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. The five localities will provide matching funds to support...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
royalexaminer.com
Commentary: So this was 2022, for better and for worse
Wasn’t it just the other day that Virginians were shaking our heads in dismay at a motionless cordon of traffic tens of miles long stranded overnight in brutal, subfreezing temperatures on a stretch of Interstate 95 north and south of Fredericksburg?. That was the first head-turning news event of...
Fire in former church turned home in Loudoun County
HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage. Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 […]
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
royalexaminer.com
Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center offers nitrous oxide therapy to enhance patient experience
Over the last three years, Fauquier Hospital has delivered over 1,000 babies. The need to have a variety of options available for patients in our community and surrounding areas is crucial. After welcoming midwifery services to the community in early 2020, we found that patients were increasingly interested in learning about different pain management options. Nitrous oxide therapy made its debut as a safe pain management solution in 2022 and it is now paving the way as an additional tool expecting mothers can use when in the delivery room. The nitrous oxide is delivered to the patient through a wearable mask and consists of a mixture of N2O (50%) and oxygen (50%). According to the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM), “Research has supported the reasonable efficacy, safety, and unique and beneficial qualities of N2O as an analgesic for labor and its use as a widely accepted component of quality maternity care” (2022).
