Read full article on original website
gman1
3d ago
How many dollars will be wasted on the plan to prevent fraud? It seems that every government plan put into action costs more in the long run than what it is worth.
Reply
10
mac wick
3d ago
while I appreciate the facts..who over seening them?...not everyone is frauding...but I know I am getting the short end of the stick.
Reply
9
Ann Aretz Renne
3d ago
So you need a new program, how able reacting when something is flagged a fraud. Sounds like our current process would have saved 240 million
Reply
3
Related
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST
New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
KEYC
New year, new government and a new budget
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The clock ticks down for the start of 2023, which will bring not only bring a new year to Minnesotans, but a new government as well. After the general elections in November, Minnesota democrats celebrated something no one in the state has seen since 2013. A state government trifecta: with democratic control in the governor’s office, as well as the state house and senate.
boreal.org
Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane
Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol
MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
kfgo.com
Walz signs order to reduce propane delivery backlog
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at reducing the backlog on propane deliveries, by temporarily easing hours-of-service regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Recent winter storms have slowed propane deliveries just as sub-zero temperatures have increased demand. Officials said...
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly elected State Rep. Kristi Pursell prepares for 1st legislative session
When the gavel drops to convene the new legislative session of the Minnesota House of Representatives, newly elected State Rep. Kristi Pursell will be one of the 47 “newbies” who will be sworn in precisely at noon Tuesday, Jan. 3. Pursell, of Northfield, and the 46 other newly...
Ryan Winkler Along With MN Is Ready Will Run A New Campaign To Legalize Adult-Use Cannabis Bill In 2023
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. On Thursday, a group of Minnesota activists unveiled the next phase of their campaign to legalize marijuana in the state.
These Minnesota State House candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for all 134 seats in the Minnesota House of Representatives took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Democrats held a 69-63-1 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 119 of 134 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
KNOX News Radio
Potential changes to MN voting laws
An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Miller to immediately introduce bill fully eliminating state tax on Social Security benefits
When the new legislative session begins in January, Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) will introduce a bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits. Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still tax Social Security benefits and Miller believes it is long overdue for seniors to get this much-deserved relief.
knsiradio.com
Nearly $500 Million State Office Building Proposal has Some Lawmakers Up in Arms
(KNSI) — A nearly $500 million renovation project to renovate the Minnesota State Office Building passed through committee despite objections from Republican lawmakers. The House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee adopted a resolution by voice vote. Republicans say they didn’t see the resolution until two hours before the meeting.
Southern Minnesota News
New child support guidelines go into effect January 1
New guidelines go into effect on January 1 for Minnesota child support. The Minnesota Child Support Task Force gave recommendations to remedy known issues and increase fairness to parents before legislation to change the guidelines passed in 2021. A basic support table that will incorporate more up-to-date economic data on...
mprnews.org
With over 3,000 COVID deaths in Minnesota this year, threats remain
Now that we have reached year’s end, it is time to take stock. In terms of COVID-19 data, Minnesota ends the calendar year with:. 670,000 confirmed cases. This is higher than the state’s 639,000 cases in 2021 and 428,000 in 2020 (starting with the first official case on March 5, 2020).
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Outgoing Hennepin County attorney reflects on six terms
After spending nearly a third of his adult life in public service, first as a Minnesota state legislator, then in a total of six terms in two separate stints as Hennepin County attorney, Mike Freeman will retire in January. Sitting recently in his office, Freeman told the MSR, “I’ve been...
northernnewsnow.com
Plow driver strike possibly averted: Teamsters reach tentative agreement with St. Louis County
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday evening, Teamsters 320 released a statement saying, “Saint Louis County Teamsters have reached a tentative agreement with county administration on a three year contract.”. The Teamsters 320 represents 165 snowplow drivers and other positions in St. Louis County Public Works. The statement...
hot967.fm
Minnesota Regulators Warn of High Heating Costs, Assistance Available
State regulators are reminding Minnesotans that there is help available for families struggling to pay their heating bill. Public Utilities Commissioner Joseph Sullivan says one option is the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP):. “Which is a federal program administered by the Department of Commerce. And LIHEAP for folks who...
Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers
Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
A look at the new minimum wage rates in Minnesota, effective 2023
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At the beginning of the year, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for small employers, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. A large employer is a company that has an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000, while a small employer has an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000.
redlakenationnews.com
Declining flu plus level COVID-19 equals temporary relief for Minnesota hospitals
Flu-related hospitalizations declined for a third straight week in Minnesota, increasing hope that this year's influenza season is just early - rather than historically bad. The decline, along with little-changed COVID-19 levels in Minnesota, offered temporary relief to hospitals with limited bed space and overcrowded emergency departments, according to Thursday's state pandemic and influenza reports.
Comments / 13