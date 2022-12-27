ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

gman1
3d ago

How many dollars will be wasted on the plan to prevent fraud? It seems that every government plan put into action costs more in the long run than what it is worth.

mac wick
3d ago

while I appreciate the facts..who over seening them?...not everyone is frauding...but I know I am getting the short end of the stick.

Ann Aretz Renne
3d ago

So you need a new program, how able reacting when something is flagged a fraud. Sounds like our current process would have saved 240 million

kroxam.com

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST

New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

New year, new government and a new budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The clock ticks down for the start of 2023, which will bring not only bring a new year to Minnesotans, but a new government as well. After the general elections in November, Minnesota democrats celebrated something no one in the state has seen since 2013. A state government trifecta: with democratic control in the governor’s office, as well as the state house and senate.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane

Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Walz signs order to reduce propane delivery backlog

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order aimed at reducing the backlog on propane deliveries, by temporarily easing hours-of-service regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Recent winter storms have slowed propane deliveries just as sub-zero temperatures have increased demand. Officials said...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ballotpedia News

These Minnesota State House candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 134 seats in the Minnesota House of Representatives took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Democrats held a 69-63-1 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 119 of 134 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Potential changes to MN voting laws

An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Miller to immediately introduce bill fully eliminating state tax on Social Security benefits

When the new legislative session begins in January, Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) will introduce a bill to fully eliminate the state’s income tax on Social Security benefits. Minnesota is 1 of only 12 states that still tax Social Security benefits and Miller believes it is long overdue for seniors to get this much-deserved relief.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Nearly $500 Million State Office Building Proposal has Some Lawmakers Up in Arms

(KNSI) — A nearly $500 million renovation project to renovate the Minnesota State Office Building passed through committee despite objections from Republican lawmakers. The House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee adopted a resolution by voice vote. Republicans say they didn’t see the resolution until two hours before the meeting.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

New child support guidelines go into effect January 1

New guidelines go into effect on January 1 for Minnesota child support. The Minnesota Child Support Task Force gave recommendations to remedy known issues and increase fairness to parents before legislation to change the guidelines passed in 2021. A basic support table that will incorporate more up-to-date economic data on...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Outgoing Hennepin County attorney reflects on six terms

After spending nearly a third of his adult life in public service, first as a Minnesota state legislator, then in a total of six terms in two separate stints as Hennepin County attorney, Mike Freeman will retire in January. Sitting recently in his office, Freeman told the MSR, “I’ve been...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

Minnesota Regulators Warn of High Heating Costs, Assistance Available

State regulators are reminding Minnesotans that there is help available for families struggling to pay their heating bill. Public Utilities Commissioner Joseph Sullivan says one option is the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP):. “Which is a federal program administered by the Department of Commerce. And LIHEAP for folks who...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers

Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

A look at the new minimum wage rates in Minnesota, effective 2023

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At the beginning of the year, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for small employers, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. A large employer is a company that has an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000, while a small employer has an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Declining flu plus level COVID-19 equals temporary relief for Minnesota hospitals

Flu-related hospitalizations declined for a third straight week in Minnesota, increasing hope that this year's influenza season is just early - rather than historically bad. The decline, along with little-changed COVID-19 levels in Minnesota, offered temporary relief to hospitals with limited bed space and overcrowded emergency departments, according to Thursday's state pandemic and influenza reports.
MINNESOTA STATE

