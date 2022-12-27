ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

3-5-1-3, Fireball: 4

(three, five, one, three; Fireball: four)

