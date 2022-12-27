ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

wtaw.com

More Holiday Break Arrests

For the third time this year, a Bryan man is arrested for driving with an invalid license. Online court records state that six weeks ago, 42 year old Christopher James Ramirez pleaded guilty to illegal driving last March and last July. On Tuesday, a SUV driven by Ramirez was stopped by a Texas A&M police (UPD) officer for having an outdated vehicle registration. According to the UPD arrest report, Ramirez told the officer his license was suspended and that he had no insurance on the vehicle. Ramirez is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond. Online court records show he is serving five years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
BRYAN, TX
Felony traffic stop on Highway 71 leads to arrests of robbery suspects

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a robbery in Cedar Park involving two suspect vehicles heading East towards the Houston area. According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the suspects had been watching a small business owner before following them. The suspects then allegedly assaulted...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Suspects in Credit Card Abuse Case

THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the two female suspects pictured below in connection with theft of debit/credit cards and personal identifying information. On December 14, 2022, the suspects entered a local business in the 18000 block of Interstate 45 in The Woodlands, Texas, posing as customers. One […]
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
COLUMBUS, TX
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on an active warrant after he turned himself into authorities. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Longwood Drive in reference to a subject wanting to turn himself in on an outstanding warrant. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer arrived on scene and made contact with Jesus Gonzales-Sanchez, 29 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for his arrest for Bond Forfeiture - Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. Gonzales-Sanchez was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail and booked in on the outstanding warrant.
BRENHAM, TX
Two killed in early morning crash

TRINITY — The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash on state Highway 94 in Trinity that occurred Saturday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 4:06 a.m., a 1999 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on 94. Reports indicate the driver was traveling at a...
TRINITY, TX
2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Stolen property in recent College Station robberies found in possession by two Navasota men

Two Navasota men are in jail on numerous drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop for driving without a license plate. Navasota Police stopped the duo in the 500 block of Allen White Drive December 14th . In a search of the vehicle, officers found a stolen firearm from College Station, plus over 100 grams of MDMA, credit cards, gift cards, and other stolen property.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
ONALASKA, TX
Drugs, cellphones found near a Navasota prison unit

NAVASOTA, Texas — Through its Twitter page, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced its investigation on items inside a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota. "On December 19, a large bag of contraband was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit...
NAVASOTA, TX

