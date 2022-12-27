NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
11-19-20-26-34
(eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $266,000
Lucky For Life
09-19-35-42-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(nine, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
09-13-36-59-61, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, thirteen, thirty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $640,000,000
Pick 3 Day
7-8-6, Fireball: 3
(seven, eight, six; Fireball: three)
Pick 3 Evening
1-6-1, Fireball: 6
(one, six, one; Fireball: six)
Pick 4 Day
3-5-1-3, Fireball: 4
(three, five, one, three; Fireball: four)
Pick 4 Evening
2-0-8-1, Fireball: 4
(two, zero, eight, one; Fireball: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000
Comments / 0