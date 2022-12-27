Read full article on original website
Search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case have been temporarily sealed, official says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — An assistant district attorney with Mecklenburg County told Channel 9 Friday that all search warrants connected with the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have been temporarily sealed by the court. Madalina has reported missing by her parents on Dec. 15. However, her parents, Diana Cojocari...
Search warrant delay for missing North Carolina girl’s parents could help police
As of Thursday afternoon, the search warrants executed at Madalina Cojocari's Cornelius home on Dec. 21 are still not available to the public.
WBTV
CMPD investigating three shootings in 12 hours
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief.
North Carolina delivery driver accused of stealing 50-plus packages
WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing more than 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities dubbed Christopher Williams, 24, the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley […]
WBTV
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
FBI assisting in investigation of business robberies, burglaries in Mecklenburg, Union counties
CHARLOTTE — The FBI is helping to investigate a string of robberies and burglaries at arcades and other businesses in Charlotte and Monroe. Channel 9 uncovered a court document laying out all of the businesses that have been targeted from May until November. There have been several burglaries and...
WBTV
Kannapolis Police welcomes new K-9 officer Kaiyo
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The Kannapolis Police Department has a new officer ready to serve the community in 2023. Kaiyo is the department’s new K-9 officer. His name means “ocean” in Japanese, a news release stated. The German Shepherd is settling into his home with Officer...
Parents 'clearly' hiding information about missing 11-year-old girl: police
The North Carolina parents of a missing 11-year-old girl know more about her disappearance then they're sharing with police, authorities said Tuesday in a video update.
NC father accused of abusing newborn twins in hospital hours after their birth, police say
A North Carolina man is accused of injuring his newborn twins on Christmas Eve while they were still in the hospital, according to Thomasville police.
Woman carjacked on side of Kings Mountain road, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain police are searching for two suspects who say carjacked a woman who was parked on the side of the road. The victim was having mechanical issues with her car when she parked it on a ramp near the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue Wednesday night just before 9 p.m., police said.
WBTV
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother and stepfather of a Cornelius girl who’s been missing for more than a month were scheduled to be in court on Wednesday before a judge decided not to take any more action on the bonds. The judge also said the two must surrender...
Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
WBTV
Two summer homicides in eastern Rowan Co. believed to be connected, authorities say
Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating three separate shootings that have happened in the Charlotte area in the last 12 hours. There is no word yet if authorities believe the shootings are connected. One of the people shot was along Rozumney Drive in northwest Charlotte. Neighbors said the...
Mother, stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl surrender passports
Madalina Cojocari's mother and stepfather were forced to turn in their passports on Wednesday, the latest twist in the search for an 11-year-old missing for more than a month. Madalina was last seen on Nov. 23 in Cornelius. Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and step father, Christopher Palmiter, waited 22 days...
WBTV
Kannapolis Police to honor memory of slain officer Roger Dale Carter
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Kannapolis Police Department will honor the memory of slain officer Roger Dale Carter. On Saturday December 31, 2022 at 10:00 p.m., a brief ceremony will take place at the flag poles outside of City Hall & Police Headquarters, 401 Laureate Way in Kannapolis.
Police make arrest in violent attack outside South End restaurant
CHARLOTTE — Police have made an arrest after a video posted on Instagram shows a violent attack outside of a South End restaurant on Dec. 16. The video post shows two men approaching a group of people standing outside of Seoul Food Meat Company at the corner of South Church and West Bland streets. That was when the attack happened.
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
WBTV
Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte
When they arrived, they found a man on the side of Jeff Adams Drive who had been shot multiple times. Charlotte-Douglas travelers frustrated with thousands of canceled Southwest Airlines flights. Updated: 17 hours ago. This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of...
