ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

CMPD investigating three shootings in 12 hours

The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam. Updated: 4 hours ago. Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina delivery driver accused of stealing 50-plus packages

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing more than 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.  Authorities dubbed Christopher Williams, 24, the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley […]
WESLEY CHAPEL, NC
WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Police welcomes new K-9 officer Kaiyo

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The Kannapolis Police Department has a new officer ready to serve the community in 2023. Kaiyo is the department’s new K-9 officer. His name means “ocean” in Japanese, a news release stated. The German Shepherd is settling into his home with Officer...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating three separate shootings that have happened in the Charlotte area in the last 12 hours. There is no word yet if authorities believe the shootings are connected. One of the people shot was along Rozumney Drive in northwest Charlotte. Neighbors said the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

When they arrived, they found a man on the side of Jeff Adams Drive who had been shot multiple times. Charlotte-Douglas travelers frustrated with thousands of canceled Southwest Airlines flights. Updated: 17 hours ago. This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy