Greenville County, SC

live5news.com

SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

DHEC Takes Emergency Actions at Multiple Assisted Living Facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four community residential care facilities. DHEC determined that the conditions and practices existing at the facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of their residents. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
GREENVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022

This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.
islandeyenews.com

Charleston Harbor Now Can Handle Largest Ships

Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet, which means the largest ships can access South Carolina Ports’ terminals at any time and any tide. Gov. Henry McMaster, other state leaders, members of Congress, project partners, business and maritime community leaders and SC Ports officials recently gathered to mark the successful completion of the project. “It is a truly historical moment to be celebrating this monumental achievement. Charleston Harbor has been deepened to 52 feet,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “With the deepest harbor on the East Coast, we can efficiently work mega container ships at any tide. This investment will bring economic success to South Carolina for generations to come.” South Carolina Ports and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, partnered on the Charleston Harbor deepening project, which cost the state and federal government around $580 million. The work got underway in 2018, thanks to $300 million the state set aside in 2012, followed by several infusions of federal funding. In 2019, Congress appropriated $138 million for the project, funding it to completion. The Army Corps awarded five dredging contracts – three to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC, one to Norfolk Dredging Company and one to Marinex Construction, Inc. – and the work was completed in four years.
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED experiences backlog of concealed weapons permits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Thousands of SC residents are exercising their Second Amendment rights and newly released data from SLED shows there’s a backlog in processing new concealed weapons permits. SLED says ever since Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill last year that made the permits free, but also...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

‘Large amount’ of tools, ATVs stolen in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a large number of automotive tools and multiple ATVs were stolen last week. Deputies said the following items were taken from the area of Leesville Church Road. 2023 blue Yamaha Y250fx dirt bike. 2006 Yamaha...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

All South Carolina DMV branches fully operational after statewide network outages

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle branches are back to being fully operational today after all offices experienced network outages yesterday. Officials said all DMV branches, except for the Allendale and McCormick branches, will open as normal on Thursday, December 28. The DMV offices weren’t...
WBTW News13

South Carolina DMV experiences network outage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing a network outage Wednesday morning, according to the department. A message on the department’s website says it’s “unable to process any transactions at this time.” SCDMV said it’s working to resolve the issue and will post an update when the issue […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

