ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkconstructionreport.com

$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction

A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanhistorycentral.com

George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776

Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
bestofnj.com

The Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide: 2023 Edition

Each week, Best of NJ introduces readers to new eateries in their area. But as a special annual feature, we curate our best profiles as one easy-to-read feature. With this in mind, we are proud to present the Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide for 2023. These are the restaurants we showcased throughout the previous year that deserve special recognition.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Interstate burlgary ring targeted Asian-American businesses in Tri-State area

VAUXHALL, NJ – A burglary ring operated by a Vauxhall man targeted Asian-American owned businesses from New York to Delaware, federal authorities reported. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Union County, New Jersey, man admitted his role in a conspiracy that targeted Asian and Asian-American homeowners for residential burglaries. In Newark federal court, Randi Barr, 41, of Vauxhall, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin.  Court records show between December 2, 2016, and March 20, 2019, Barr and others The post Interstate burlgary ring targeted Asian-American businesses in Tri-State area appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Locals Can Still Claim Between $450 and $1500.

Residents of the Garden State could get payouts ranging from $450 to $1,500. However, there is a catch: individuals must submit an application in order to receive this cash. : The Murder of a Man on Jersey City’s Communipaw Avenue. The state has decided to extend the deadline because...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Staten Island Advance

‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy