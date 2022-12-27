ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix

The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022

These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria

The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
PEORIA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

New Scottsdale hideaway nightclub offers après-ski winter vibes year-round

Old Town Ski Lodge, a uniquely chilled nightclub hideaway that offers a cozy winter aesthetic year round, is officially open upstairs at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale. Thoughtfully designed and newly created, Old Town Ski Lodge is an immersive destination experience that offers an escape from the heat of the Sonoran Desert to a comforting winter ski lodge. Bundle up at Old Town Ski Lodge for chilly hand-crafted après ski cocktails such as a Smores Martini, the Matterhorn Thermos Cocktail (served in a thermos), a Jack Frost Martini and boozy snow cones, to name a few.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Brunch and Bloody Marys on New Year's Day

Champagne may be the drink of choice for a New Year’s Eve toast, but Jan. 1 is National Bloody Mary Day. Whether it's to help cure the evening before or just kickstart the new year, these local restaurants will be open and serving up brunch and bloody Marys. Pedal...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Northmarq secures $85.15M for The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa

Northmarq’s debt and equity team of Brandon Harrington, and Tyler Woodard secured $85.31 million in construction financing for the development of The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa, Arizona. The capital stack included a $59.2 million senior construction loan with a life insurance company, and preferred equity in the amount of $25.95 million from a real estate private equity firm. The combined senior construction loan and preferred equity was over 80 percent loan-to-cost (LTC.) The ground-up multifamily project is being developed by Talos Holdings, a Scottsdale based developer.
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Best New Restaurants of 2022

Over the past 12 months, lots of new restaurants have opened all over the Valley. Metro Phoenix is now the proud home of new fine dining spots, casual eateries, cocktail bars, takeout-only businesses, and inventive restaurants. Out of all the newcomers, some really hit the ground running. Here are the top 10 best new restaurants that opened in 2022.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

New Multifamily Planned for 7th Ave. & Camelback

City staff has recommended the Phoenix Planning Commission approve a rezoning request for a 249-unit multifamily development on 4.79 acres near the NEC of 7th Avenue and Camelback. Owner Larkspur Lane Investment Properties, LLC (Magnolia Property Co.) has requested rezoning to “WU Code T5:5 UT (Walkable Urban Code, Transect 5:5,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Ski Lodge Now Open in Scottsdale

Chill out at the new ski lodge.Photo byAlex Knight/UnsplashonUnsplash. Beating the heat isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Especially when you call metro Phoenix home. Once that summer sun begins to show itself you already know you’re going to spend most of your daylight hours inside, or at the very least, in a pool somewhere. Sure, there are all kinds of restaurants around town that crank the AC, but not all of them are able to deliver a similar vibe as a classic ski lodge. What happens when you want to take in that kind of feeling without actually splurging on airfare and a lift pass? Well, a brand new bar is aiming to provide you with exactly what you’re looking for.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

KB opens new community in the West Valley

KB Home announced the grand opening of Tierra La Bella, a new community of single-family homes in a highly desirable west Phoenix location. The new community is situated on 83rd Avenue just south of West Buckeye Road and near Interstate 10 and Loop 202, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate

At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy