Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saban Takes Veiled Shot at Players Who Transferred Out at Sugar Bowl Podium
The Crimson Tide coach gave a vague statement that appeared to take a shot at players who left the program.
Jerry Jeudy Claps Back at Media Amid Russell Wilson Reports
The Denver wide receiver weighed in on the criticism surrounding his quarterback. Russell Wilson has been at the center of the Broncos struggles in the 2022 season. After Denver’s 51–14 loss to the Rams on Sunday, the Broncos sit at 4–11 and in need of a new head coach after Nathaniel Hackett was fired after the team’s defeat.
Bruce Arians on Coaching: ‘I’m Smart Enough to Know It’s Over’
The Super Bowl LV champion retired from the Buccaneers on Mar. 30. The Buccaneers retirement most football fans remember this offseason is quarterback Tom Brady's short-lived exit, undone 40 days later when he elected to return for a 23rd season. However, it wasn't the only instance of a prominent Tampa...
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB After McCoy Setback
Arizona will turn to its fourth different starting quarterback in as many games in Week 17. The Cardinals will have to look even further down the depth chart for a starting quarterback in Week 17 after Colt McCoy began experiencing more concussion symptoms, Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. As a result, fourth-year signal-caller David Blough will start Sunday against the Falcons.
Everything Nick Saban, Alabama Said After Sugar Bowl Victory
The Crimson Tide dominated Kansas State 45-20 to finish the 2022 college football season with an impressive victory in New Orleans
LeBron Says Mind, Not Body, Will Dictate How Long He Plays
The Lakers superstar offered insight on what motivates him to keep playing basketball. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James will turn 38 on Friday, and with his birthday on the horizon, he was asked about his playing future. With the Lakers struggling to stay in the playoff picture at 14–21, James opened up about why he still plays basketball and how he wants to get back to that.
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title. , quarterback Peyton Manning's quest for a national championship was the stuff of legend. He never could quite lead the Volunteers to the Promised Land. In 1995, Tennessee collapsed at Florida and settled for a Citrus Bowl berth. In 1996, losses to the Gators and Memphis sent the Volunteers back to Orlando. And in 1997, Manning couldn't lead one-loss Tennessee past Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, which would have given the Volunteers a share of the crown with Michigan.
Tennessee’s Mincey Calls Out Orange Bowl Over Field, Hotel Conditions
The Volunteers offensive tackle had some words for the nation's second-oldest bowl game. hit a program milestone in its 31–14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl Friday night, capturing its first major bowl win since the 1999 Fiesta Bowl against Florida State. The win, however, was hardly an...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report
The league commissioner is reportedly a finalist to become Chicago’s next president and CEO. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the Bears’ next president and CEO, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Warren is one of several candidates with whom the franchise has...
Report: Josh Dobbs to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
He signed to the team a week ago. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined after ankle surgery, the Titans are expected to start Josh Dobbs on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Kliff Kingsbury Says JJ Watt Blindsided Cardinals With Retirement
The superstar defensive end announced his retirement on social media Tuesday. The Cardinals' coaching staff, including head coach Kliff Kingsbury, apparently learned of star defensive end JJ Watt’s retirement announcement at the same time that fans did Tuesday. When speaking with media on Wednesday, Kingsbury subtly revealed that the...
Deflated Davante Adams Reacts to Raiders Benching Derek Carr
The star wide receiver posted on Instagram to support his quarterback. View the original article to see embedded media. Davante Adams was visibly disheartened when talking to reporters about the benching of his quarterback and friend Derek Carr on Wednesday. The star wideout addressed the situation when talking to media members and also posted on Instagram.
Tom Brady Teases Possible Revenge Tour Ahead of Media Career
The quarterback has a deal to join Fox whenever he decides to retire. It seems that Tom Brady is keeping track of the haters throughout his storied career, after all. The legendary quarterback discussed handling false media narratives on a recent episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, saying, “most people don’t have all the information and there’s some bias with that.”
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The decision comes after three-straight missed games for the former MVP. The Ravens will once again be without former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when they host the Steelers on Sunday night. The starting quarterback was ruled out on Friday afternoon, the team announced, hours after coach John Harbaugh called it a “fair assumption” that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start for the team once again.
The Five Best Games in College Football Playoff History
Earlier this week, I covered the best game ever for each of the New Year’s Six bowls—excluding the College Football Playoff. Now it’s time to cover those Playoff games. 5. Ohio State 42, Alabama 35: 2014 Sugar Bowl semifinal. Ezekiel Elliott’s “85 yards through the heart of...
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC South Team Projected to Have?
The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents. Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.
Woody Paige: Broncos need to make new year's statement in K.C.
On the Happiest New Year’s Day in Our Dusty Old Cowtown — Jan. 1, 1978 — my column for the Rocky Mountain News bellowed: “SUPER NEW YEAR! Ring out the old — the Oakland Raiders — and ring in the new — the Denver Broncos. Denver’s Destiny Darlings are headed to the Super Bowl. On New Year’s Day, before 74,982 Broncomaniacs, the Broncos turned a chilly afternoon into the warmest...
2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Texans, Colts and Panthers Pick QBs
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis land with QB-needy teams. We are only a couple of days away from the ball dropping in Times Square and the calendar flipping to 2023. While two weeks remain in the NFL regular season and 14...
NFL Week 17 Player Props to Target
Five players we expect to go over their numbers and cash in this weekend. The best way to kick off the New Year is with a full slate of NFL games! I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to just watch my fantasy team win a title, I want to start off 2023 with a nice payday!
