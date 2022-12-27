Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after woman found dead in ditch north of Rochester
Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old Rochester man in connection with murder after a woman's body was found in a ditch Monday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation after someone walking their dog in Cascade Township discovered the body. The victim has since been identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Ann...
Person of interest in custody after body found in ditch near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities in Olmsted County have a man they describe as a “person of interest” in custody after a woman’s body was found in a ditch north of Rochester on Monday. The victim is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson from Eyota, who authorities said...
Arrest made in death of Kimberly Robinson, found in snowy ditch near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who was found in a snowy ditch Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from someone who had been walking their dog off West River Road in Cascade Township, which is just outside of Rochester.The caller says their dog pulled them towards a ditch, where they spotted an arm sticking out of the snow.Investigators were able to identify Robinson as the deceased. The results of her autopsy have yet to be released, but authorities believe "a firearm to be the ultimate cause of death."A person of interest – a 39-year-old Rochester man – was singled out, and was persuaded by his family to meet in person with investigators. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. WCCO does not typically identify suspects who have not been formally charged with a crime.
Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
Rochester man facing murder charge over body discovered Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a murder charge for the body of a woman found in a ditch in Olmsted County. Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39 from Rochester, has been booked into the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of Murder in the 2nd degree. The body of...
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has charged Mustafa Bush, 39, with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. Bush is from Rochester. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the investigative team initially believes a firearm was used to kill Robinson. Robinson’s...
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County believe a man found dead near Elko New Market on Friday morning might've crashed a stolen vehicle before dying of cold weather exposure. The Hennepin County...
Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
Southern Minnesota News
2007 Waseca double murder featured in A&E documentary
A Waseca double murder is the subject of a new A&E documentary. The “Interrogation Raw” episode “A Family Tragedy” covers the 2007 murders of Tracy Kruger and his teenage son Alec. Tracy’s wife Hilary was also shot and seriously wounded in an attack by an intruder. The Kruger’s other son, Zak, then 10, was staying overnight at a friend’s house the night of the murders.
Woman shot in head in Rochester remains in critical condition
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman who was shot in the head remains in critical condition. Authorities went to a home over the weekend in the 500 block of 19th St. NW. and a five-year-old answered the door and said his mother was hurt. The woman was found unconscious with...
Rochester man accused of thefts and knife threats pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man accused of thefts and threatening people with a knife is pleading guilty. Damien Dean Rose, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in October and charged with four counts of felony terroristic threats, third-degree burglary, and three counts of misdemeanor theft. Investigators say Rose stole sunglasses from the Apollo Superette in Rochester, rode away on a bicycle, then stole a backpack from a juvenile in the 1300 block of 2nd Street SE. That all happened on September 19.
Dog walker discovers woman's body north of Rochester
Authorities in Olmsted County are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found in Cascade Township on Monday afternoon. According to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller, the body was discovered by someone walking their dog around 4:30 p.m. in the area of West River Road near River Bluff Lane Northwest.
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Rochester shooting
(Rochester, MN) — Rochester police say a woman was critically wounded and her boyfriend is in custody after a shooting believed to have happened on Christmas Eve. Authorities say the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to reach her when she didn’t show up for a custody exchange Christmas morning. A five-year-old told responding officers their mother was hurt, and a two-year-old girl was also in the apartment. The victim had a gunshot wound to her head. Police say the suspect had a magazine on him with rounds matching the caliber of the bullet in the apparent shooting.
Police: Rochester man arrested for attempted murder after shooting woman in the head
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman was shot in the head and a 34-year-old Rochester man is facing an attempted murder charge. Police said it happened Sunday when they tried to contact a woman who was supposed to meet the father of her two kids. Authorities went to a home...
$1M bail for Rochester man charged with shooting girlfriend in the head Christmas Eve
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County judge has set bail at $1 million for a Rochester man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve. Phillip Turner, 34, faces multiple charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault. Authorities said the father of the victim’s children called...
Rochester Woman Critically Wounded, Man Arrested Following Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police say a woman was critically wounded and a man is in custody following a shooting that’s believed to have taken place Christmas Eve. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to get a...
Southern Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to Freeborn County drug crime
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested with meth and a stolen handgun is pleading not guilty. Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28 of Wells, is charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. Garcia was arrested September...
Rochester man accused of shooting woman, leaving her seriously injured in apartment with her kids
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is charged with attempted murder for a horrific shooting on Christmas Eve in Rochester, Minnesota in which the victim was first discovered seriously hurt by her children on Christmas Day. Charges were filed against 34-year-old Phillip Turner Jr. on Wednesday for the shooting...
