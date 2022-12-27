ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Arrest made in death of Kimberly Robinson, found in snowy ditch near Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who was found in a snowy ditch Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from someone who had been walking their dog off West River Road in Cascade Township, which is just outside of Rochester.The caller says their dog pulled them towards a ditch, where they spotted an arm sticking out of the snow.Investigators were able to identify Robinson as the deceased. The results of her autopsy have yet to be released, but authorities believe "a firearm to be the ultimate cause of death."A person of interest – a 39-year-old Rochester man – was singled out, and was persuaded by his family to meet in person with investigators. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. WCCO does not typically identify suspects who have not been formally charged with a crime.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has charged Mustafa Bush, 39, with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. Bush is from Rochester. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the investigative team initially believes a firearm was used to kill Robinson. Robinson’s...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Name released of body found in Rochester ditch

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90

High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2007 Waseca double murder featured in A&E documentary

A Waseca double murder is the subject of a new A&E documentary. The “Interrogation Raw” episode “A Family Tragedy” covers the 2007 murders of Tracy Kruger and his teenage son Alec. Tracy’s wife Hilary was also shot and seriously wounded in an attack by an intruder. The Kruger’s other son, Zak, then 10, was staying overnight at a friend’s house the night of the murders.
WASECA, MN
KIMT

Woman shot in head in Rochester remains in critical condition

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman who was shot in the head remains in critical condition. Authorities went to a home over the weekend in the 500 block of 19th St. NW. and a five-year-old answered the door and said his mother was hurt. The woman was found unconscious with...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man accused of thefts and knife threats pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man accused of thefts and threatening people with a knife is pleading guilty. Damien Dean Rose, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in October and charged with four counts of felony terroristic threats, third-degree burglary, and three counts of misdemeanor theft. Investigators say Rose stole sunglasses from the Apollo Superette in Rochester, rode away on a bicycle, then stole a backpack from a juvenile in the 1300 block of 2nd Street SE. That all happened on September 19.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Dog walker discovers woman's body north of Rochester

Authorities in Olmsted County are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found in Cascade Township on Monday afternoon. According to Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. James Schueller, the body was discovered by someone walking their dog around 4:30 p.m. in the area of West River Road near River Bluff Lane Northwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
hot967.fm

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Rochester shooting

(Rochester, MN) — Rochester police say a woman was critically wounded and her boyfriend is in custody after a shooting believed to have happened on Christmas Eve. Authorities say the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to reach her when she didn’t show up for a custody exchange Christmas morning. A five-year-old told responding officers their mother was hurt, and a two-year-old girl was also in the apartment. The victim had a gunshot wound to her head. Police say the suspect had a magazine on him with rounds matching the caliber of the bullet in the apparent shooting.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy