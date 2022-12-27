ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittery, ME

WPFO

Extensive damage caused to Portland Head Light during Friday's storm

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- The waves from Friday's storm crashed over Fort Williams Park's rocks and smashed into Portland Head Light, causing extensive damage. The museum's front room has damage to the counter, register, and carpeting from all the water. Windows are boarded up after waves shattered some of the glass....
PORTLAND, ME
thelocalne.ws

Storm damage on Plum Island

NEWBURYPORT — Officials had to cordon off a house on Plum Island due to storm damage caused Friday. It will likely be torn down some time in the New Year, they said. Acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III said the house is located at 15 73rd St. It was unoccupied at the time and the home has long been battered by storms and coastal erosion.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Boston

Person rescued from freezing pond in Amherst, New Hampshire

AMHERST, N.H. -- A person needed to be rescued from the frigid waters of a pond in Amherst, New Hampshire. First responders were called to Honey Pot Pond on Monday. "If you are wondering if the ice is safe yet, it is not," Amherst Fire Rescue posted on Facebook. The person was taken out of the water quickly and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. "Please avoid the ice on lakes, ponds, and especially rivers until we have several weeks of freezing temps," they continued. 
AMHERST, NH
WMUR.com

Woman hospitalized after crashing into several trees off of I-93

New Hampshire State Police said a woman is recovering after driving into several trees off of Interstate 93 in Sanbornton. State police said they responded to a single-car crash southbound at mile marker 63, where a sedan missed a curve, crashing through a median into multiple trees. Officials said the...
SANBORNTON, NH
mainepublic.org

Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm

Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Fire breaks out at Storer Street multi-family home

SACO, Maine — Officials confirm there were no injuries involved in a serious fire in a densely-populated neighborhood in Saco early Tuesday morning. Saco Fire department dispatchers say the fire was first reported at 48 Storer St. at around 2:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were already showing from...
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Three families displaced following fire in Sanford

PORTLAND, Maine — Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire destroyed a multiunit building in Sanford. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street, but the building is no longer habitable, the Sanford Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday morning. One...
SANFORD, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Airplane flips during landing at New Hampshire airport

A single-engine plane attempting to land in New Hampshire Saturday went off the runway and flipped onto its roof, according to federal aviation officials. The plane’s pilot was the only person on board at the time when it flipped shortly after noon at the Hampton Airfield in Hampton, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
HAMPTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Southwest Airlines cancels all flights at Portland Jetport

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Jetport Tuesday morning was among dozens of airports around the nation working through flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to a spokesperson from the Jetport, 12 flights from Monday to Wednesday were cancelled, all of them Southwest flights from Portland to Baltimore. While the...
PORTLAND, ME

