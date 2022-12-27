Read full article on original website
WPFO
Extensive damage caused to Portland Head Light during Friday's storm
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- The waves from Friday's storm crashed over Fort Williams Park's rocks and smashed into Portland Head Light, causing extensive damage. The museum's front room has damage to the counter, register, and carpeting from all the water. Windows are boarded up after waves shattered some of the glass....
newscentermaine.com
In sea foam at Scarborough Beach State Park
There was an amazing amount of sea foam at Scarborough Beach State Park during Friday’s big storm. Credit: Kimberly Grover.
Boston 25 News
Popular New Hampshire shopping center shut down after rockslide causes gas leak
A popular shopping center in New Hampshire has been shut down after rockslide caused a gas leak on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the Merrimack Premium Outlets discovered rocks that had collapsed behind one of the buildings, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
Merrimack Premium Outlets closed after rockslide causes gas leak
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A popular shopping center in New Hampshire was shut down after a rockslide caused a gas leak on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a gas leak at the Merrimack Premium Outlets discovered rocks that had collapsed behind one of the buildings just after 7 a.m., according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
newscentermaine.com
Fire destroys multi-unit building on Elm Street in Sanford, displacing several
All residents of the building were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street. A firefighter who was hurt has been treated and released from the hospital.
newscentermaine.com
Two cars catch fire on State Street in Portland
The fire on State Street forced the road to close while firefighters worked to put out the flames. Both cars were significantly damaged.
ezfavorites.com
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Southwest Airline passengers left stranded
KEENE, NH – The Southwest Airlines travel nightmare across the U.S. will continue for several more days, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, included. Southwest Airlines is a major carrier at Manchester’s Airport where all arriving flights, except for one, were canceled Wednesday. One Southwest jet could be seen at the...
thelocalne.ws
Storm damage on Plum Island
NEWBURYPORT — Officials had to cordon off a house on Plum Island due to storm damage caused Friday. It will likely be torn down some time in the New Year, they said. Acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III said the house is located at 15 73rd St. It was unoccupied at the time and the home has long been battered by storms and coastal erosion.
Person rescued from freezing pond in Amherst, New Hampshire
AMHERST, N.H. -- A person needed to be rescued from the frigid waters of a pond in Amherst, New Hampshire. First responders were called to Honey Pot Pond on Monday. "If you are wondering if the ice is safe yet, it is not," Amherst Fire Rescue posted on Facebook. The person was taken out of the water quickly and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. "Please avoid the ice on lakes, ponds, and especially rivers until we have several weeks of freezing temps," they continued.
WMUR.com
Woman hospitalized after crashing into several trees off of I-93
New Hampshire State Police said a woman is recovering after driving into several trees off of Interstate 93 in Sanbornton. State police said they responded to a single-car crash southbound at mile marker 63, where a sedan missed a curve, crashing through a median into multiple trees. Officials said the...
mainepublic.org
Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm
Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
WMTW
Fire breaks out at Storer Street multi-family home
SACO, Maine — Officials confirm there were no injuries involved in a serious fire in a densely-populated neighborhood in Saco early Tuesday morning. Saco Fire department dispatchers say the fire was first reported at 48 Storer St. at around 2:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were already showing from...
Three families displaced following fire in Sanford
PORTLAND, Maine — Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire destroyed a multiunit building in Sanford. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street, but the building is no longer habitable, the Sanford Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday morning. One...
WGME
"People need to be fired" | Portland passengers react to Southwest flight fiasco
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Four days after a massive winter storm swept across the country, air travel is still being impacted with carries like Southwest canceling thousands of flights. Southwest Airlines canceled all flights in and out of the Portland International Jetport Tuesday, leaving some passengers stranded after the holidays....
Airplane flips during landing at New Hampshire airport
A single-engine plane attempting to land in New Hampshire Saturday went off the runway and flipped onto its roof, according to federal aviation officials. The plane’s pilot was the only person on board at the time when it flipped shortly after noon at the Hampton Airfield in Hampton, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
WMUR.com
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
mainepublic.org
A Down East city wants to get passenger air service to and from Portland
The city of Eastport says it wants to bring in a small airline to the local airport to offer flights to and from Portland. Ron DeFilippo, vice chair of Eastport's Airport Advisory Committee, says the city will apply for federal grant money to help make it happen. "We need to...
Authorities identify 28-year-old New Hampshire man who died hiking over Christmas weekend
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
Southwest Airlines cancels all flights at Portland Jetport
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Jetport Tuesday morning was among dozens of airports around the nation working through flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to a spokesperson from the Jetport, 12 flights from Monday to Wednesday were cancelled, all of them Southwest flights from Portland to Baltimore. While the...
